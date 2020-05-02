Seasoned Healthcare Executive, Guru Ramanathan, Joins Nemysis Ltd Board of Directors

DUBLIN, May 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nemysis Limited today announced that it appointed Guru Ramanathan to its Board of Directors.

Guru Ramanathan, Senior Executive specialized in Global Healthcare innovation management and commercialization, brings with him over 30 years of leadership experience and knowledge worldwide, focused on customer-centric R&D, strategic business planning and pre- and post-marketing activities.

He served as Chief Innovation Officer at General Nutrition Corporation and, before that, he was Sr. Director of Scientific Affairs at Royal Numico (now Nutricia-Danone).

Thanks to his healthcare management experience, gained in the United States and South Asian emerging market, Guru will play a key role in meeting the company's significant growth goals, as well as building on the firm's impressive role in tackling iron deficiency/anemia and gluten intolerance.

"I cannot think of anyone better than Guru to join our Board into the next phase, so I am delighted that all Board Members and Shareholders agreed to appoint him as new Member of the Board of Directors. His ability to think strategically has already ensured him a pivotal role within the healthcare arena. His vision for how our new gluten intolerance products can be developed in the international market will support our next chapter of innovation and growth for Nemysis Ltd," said Danilo Casadei Massari, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Guru stated: "I am truly honoured to join the Directors of Nemysis. I am impressed with the entrepreneurial spirit that this company brings and look forward to a number of exciting developments in the months to come. It is a privilege to work with a group so committed to building a successful and innovative company."

Guru achieved an MBA in General Management with special emphasis on global business practices, from Duke University, and a PhD in Healthcare Innovation Management from Tufts University.

About Nemysis:

Nemysis Ltd, a healthcare and pharmaceutical company, is focussed on nutritional and pharmaceutical solutions that can protect against some of the negative consequences of nutrient deficiency, nutrient intolerances and sensitivities, paying particular attention to the need to safeguard the human microbiome.

Nemysis' novel nanoparticulate iron is the first natural ferritin mimic, which can correct human iron deficiency and anemia, without negatively impacting the gut microbiome. Safety and efficacy have been demonstrated in controlled repeat-dose clinical trials.

Nemysis' novel E40 endopeptidase is gastric, trypsin and chymotrypsin resistant. It has been shown to destroy all the immuno-stimulatory epitopes of gluten, quenching the exacerbated inflammatory response of primed, gluten-sensitive and hyper-responsive human T cells. It is, therefore, suitable for the enzymatic management of gluten intolerance and sensitivity.

www.nemysisltd.com

