Seasoned Inside & Out and Oven Roasted to Perfection
The Perfect Turkey for Your Thanksgiving Table
Nov 13, 2019, 13:31 ET
OPELOUSAS, La., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Seasoned inside and out, the flavor combinations will make your mouth water even before you taste it! Once you try this turkey recipe made with Tony Chachere's, and see just how easy it is to make, you will never go back.
Tony Chachere's® has been a fixture in kitchens across the nation for decades, with a particular presence in the Southeast. While its authentic lines of Creole products are top-notch for all sorts of dishes, its marinades, mixes and seasonings are a must-have for your everyday feasts.
TONY'S TURKEY INSIDE OUT
INGREDIENTS
1 Turkey, ~14 Lbs.
Tony Chachere's Creole Butter Injectable Marinade (or Another Tony's Injectable Flavor)
Tony Chachere's Original Creole Seasoning
PREPARATION
Prep Time: 45 Minutes
Cook Time: 3-3.5 Hours
Serves: 12-14
- Put oven rack on the lowest level.
- Preheat the oven to 325°.
- Make sure turkey is completely thawed.
- Pat turkey dry with paper towels.
- Remove giblets from turkey.
- Inject the turkey with Tony's Creole Butter Injectable Marinade. Use as much as you wish. Be sure to space out the injection site so the marinade goes throughout the entire turkey.
- Lightly season the inside of the turkey with Tony's Original Creole Seasoning. Next, gently lift the skin of the bird and use your hands to carefully massage the seasoning under the skin. Coat the outside skin with seasoning.
- Place the turkey into a roasting pan and put in the oven.
- Allow the turkey to roast 3-3.5 hours, or until the meat thermometer reads 165° when inserted into the thickest part of the breast.
- Remove turkey from oven and cover loosely with foil.
- Allow bird to sit for 15 minutes before slicing and serving.
Tony Chachere's® Famous Creole Cuisine was founded in 1972 by Tony Chachere, the "Ole Master" of Creole cooking. Tony Chachere's® continues to be family owned-and-operated and is located in Opelousas, Louisiana. You can get more Tony Chachere's® recipes and products by visiting tonychachere.com/Recipes. For all of the cooking tips you need, go to tonychachere.com/Video.
