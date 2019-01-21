Seasoned Litigator and Employment Attorney Joins Growing Practice

RED BANK, N.J., Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scarinci Hollenbeck is pleased to announce the addition of Alyssa K. Weinstein to the firm's Labor & Employment and Government & Education Law practice groups. Ms. Weinstein brings with her nearly two decades of experience representing public and private clients in a wide range of matters. Based out of Scarinci Hollenbeck's Red Bank, NJ office, Ms. Weinstein will continue to represent individuals, businesses and public entities in a myriad of specialized, highly-sensitive matters.

"I am very excited to be bringing my experience over to the firm. This is the perfect opportunity for me to showcase my skill set as a member of a well-regarded law group of which I am delighted to be a part," stated Ms. Weinstein.

Prior to joining Scarinci Hollenbeck, Ms. Weinstein was affiliated with a Bedminster, NJ law firm where she garnered over fifteen years of experience defending public school boards, school administrators, charter schools and private businesses. Ms. Weinstein focused her practice on handling various Labor & Employment and Education Law matters including employer liability, employment discrimination, whistleblower retaliation, student civil rights and constitutional claims, School Ethics Commission complaints, Laidlow liability, contractual indemnification and much more. Ms. Weinstein also gained specialized expertise in Title 59 (Tort Claims Act), Title 18A (tenure, transfer, nonrenewal, increment withholding, etc.), CEPA, and special education matters. Notably, Ms. Weinstein has developed a stellar track record for achieving numerous dismissals of high-profile claims via summary judgement.

"We are thrilled to welcome Alyssa to the group. She has earned a very impressive reputation and I feel our clients will appreciate her expertise," stated John G. Geppert, Partner and Chair of the firm's Government & Education Law practice group.

Top Notch Special Education Practice

As part of the firm's Government & Education Law practice, Ms. Weinstein will devote much of her focus to the firm's Special Education Law practice led by Nathanya G. Simon and Carolyn R. Chaudry. Mrs. Simon, regarded as a pioneer in Special Education Law, has nearly 40 years of experience handling special education matters and plays a major role in the firm's school board representation in all legal, labor and special education matters. Mrs. Chaudry, who combines her experience as a teacher and attorney, regularly handles some of the most complex legal issues facing New Jersey schools, such as school funding, teacher tenure disputes, special education matters and much more. With the addition of Ms. Weinstein's experience, the firm continues to strengthen one of the state's most prestigious special education law practices.

