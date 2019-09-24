Seasoned Product Design and Digital Marketing Leader Joins Velir as Chief Strategy Officer

BOSTON, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Velir, an integrated digital agency based in the greater Boston area, announced today that Eniola Oluwole has joined its leadership team as Chief Strategy Officer. Eniola comes to Velir with extensive experience in digital strategy, human-centered design, and measurement and optimization of digital products. He has partnered with organizations across a variety of industries (including healthcare, financial services, consumer goods, and B2B technology) to solve their experience design and marketing challenges.

As CSO, Eniola will oversee Velir's digital strategy, experience design, visual design, SEO, analytics, and business systems analysis teams. He will play a key role in guiding Velir as it continues to harness its strategy and design capabilities to create digital solutions that have measurable business impact.

"Eniola is a highly-experienced, strategic leader whose background is well-aligned with the direction that we are moving towards as an agency," said Dave Valliere, CEO at Velir. "In the past few years, we have made the transition from a traditional systems integration shop to a full-service digital agency. We place tremendous importance on understanding both our clients' business goals and audience needs and look to create digital experiences that optimally converge these two ideas. We are excited about Eniola's addition to the team and what this will mean for the future of our offerings and industry leadership."

Eniola has over 20 years of experience in digital marketing and product design that spans both the brand and agency sides of the equation. He comes to Velir from TripAdvisor, a multibillion-dollar travel company, where he served as Head of Product Design. In this role, he led multiple teams, creating experiences for 16.3 million global users daily. A keen focus on performance measurement and optimization was a crucial aspect of this role, as minor changes to the user experience resulted in massive business impact.

Prior to this, he spent many years at a variety of agencies including SapientNitro and Isobar. Most recently he was a Senior Vice President at Genuine, heading up the strategic marketing, user experience, and creative teams. These experiences provided Eniola with the opportunity to hone his digital strategy and human-centered design skill sets and solve enterprise digital challenges for brands like MassMutual, Titleist, RedHat, Partners Healthcare, Chrysler, and more.

"Organizations are increasingly aware that they have to make their audiences' needs a priority and address those needs across channels, or they'll miss the opportunity to engage and convert," stated Eniola. "As more businesses undertake digital transformations to achieve this objective, they will need a partner like Velir that marries a strong focus on strategy and design with deep experience in building supporting technology solutions. I'm excited to be part of Velir's continuing growth and look forward to applying my product design and marketing experience to further Velir's mission."

Eniola has a Masters in Interactive Design and Game Development from Savannah College of Art Design and a BFA in Visual Design from the University of Massachusetts at Dartmouth.

About Velir

Velir is a leading digital agency that provides digital strategy, marketing, and technology expertise to some of the most influential and impactful organizations in the world. Based right outside of Boston, in Somerville MA, the agency has 130 digital experts working across a variety of verticals including associations, non-profits, healthcare, and higher education.

Since 2000, Velir has applied its core capabilities in experience strategy and design, systems integration, marketing automation, and data visualization to create enterprise digital solutions. Its clients include brands like ASAE, AARP, Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, Harvard University, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, Main Line Health, Subway, and more. Additional information can be found at www.velir.com.

