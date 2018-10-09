Seaspan Announces Third Quarter 2018 Conference Call and Webcast

Seaspan Corporation

16:30 ET

HONG KONG, Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Seaspan Corporation ("Seaspan") (NYSE: SSW) plans to release its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 on Tuesday, October 30, 2018. Seaspan plans to host a conference call for all shareholders and interested parties at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Wednesday, October 31, 2018 to discuss the results.

Conference Call and Webcast Information:

Date of Conference Call:          

Wednesday, October 31, 2018

Scheduled Time:                       

8:30 a.m. ET / 5:30 a.m. PT

Participant Toll Free Dial-In #: 

1-877-246-9875

International Dial-In #:             

1-707-287-9353

To access the live webcast of the conference call, go to www.seaspancorp.com and click on "Investor Relations" then "Events & Presentations" for the link.  The webcast will be archived on the site for one year.

A replay of the conference call will also be available from 11:30 a.m. ET on October 31, 2018 through to 10:30 a.m. ET on November 14, 2018. The replay telephone numbers are: 1-855-859-2056 or 1-404-537-3406 and the replay passcode is: 8095029.

About Seaspan

Seaspan is a leading independent charter owner and operator of containerships with industry leading ship management services. We charter our vessels primarily pursuant to long-term, fixed-rate, time charters to the world's largest container shipping liners. Seaspan's operating fleet consists of 112 containerships with a total capacity of more than 900,000 TEU, an average age of approximately 6 years and an average remaining lease period of approximately 5 years, on a TEU-weighted basis.

Seaspan has the following securities listed on The New York Stock Exchange:

Symbol:                                              

Description:

SSW                                                   

Class A common shares

SSW PR D                                         

Series D preferred shares

SSW PR E                                         

Series E preferred shares

SSW PR G                                         

Series G preferred shares

SSW PR H                                         

Series H preferred shares

SSW PR I                                          

Series I preferred shares

SSWN                                                

6.375% senior unsecured notes due 2019

SSWA                                                

7.125% senior unsecured notes due 2027

SSW25                                              

5.500% senior notes due 2025

For Investor Relations Inquiries:

Mr. Matt Borys
Investor Relations
Seaspan Corporation
Tel. 604-347-9184
Email: mborys@seaspanltd.ca

SOURCE Seaspan Corporation

