Seaspan Announces Third Quarter 2018 Conference Call and Webcast

HONG KONG, Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Seaspan Corporation ("Seaspan") (NYSE: SSW) plans to release its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 on Tuesday, October 30, 2018. Seaspan plans to host a conference call for all shareholders and interested parties at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Wednesday, October 31, 2018 to discuss the results.

Conference Call and Webcast Information:

Date of Conference Call: Wednesday, October 31, 2018 Scheduled Time: 8:30 a.m. ET / 5:30 a.m. PT Participant Toll Free Dial-In #: 1-877-246-9875 International Dial-In #: 1-707-287-9353

To access the live webcast of the conference call, go to www.seaspancorp.com and click on "Investor Relations" then "Events & Presentations" for the link. The webcast will be archived on the site for one year.

A replay of the conference call will also be available from 11:30 a.m. ET on October 31, 2018 through to 10:30 a.m. ET on November 14, 2018. The replay telephone numbers are: 1-855-859-2056 or 1-404-537-3406 and the replay passcode is: 8095029.

About Seaspan

Seaspan is a leading independent charter owner and operator of containerships with industry leading ship management services. We charter our vessels primarily pursuant to long-term, fixed-rate, time charters to the world's largest container shipping liners. Seaspan's operating fleet consists of 112 containerships with a total capacity of more than 900,000 TEU, an average age of approximately 6 years and an average remaining lease period of approximately 5 years, on a TEU-weighted basis.

Seaspan has the following securities listed on The New York Stock Exchange:

Symbol: Description: SSW Class A common shares SSW PR D Series D preferred shares SSW PR E Series E preferred shares SSW PR G Series G preferred shares SSW PR H Series H preferred shares SSW PR I Series I preferred shares SSWN 6.375% senior unsecured notes due 2019 SSWA 7.125% senior unsecured notes due 2027 SSW25 5.500% senior notes due 2025

For Investor Relations Inquiries:

Mr. Matt Borys

Investor Relations

Seaspan Corporation

Tel. 604-347-9184

Email: mborys@seaspanltd.ca

SOURCE Seaspan Corporation

Related Links

http://www.seaspancorp.com/

