Seaspan Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results

Earnings per diluted share of $0.36 for the third quarter and $1.07 for the nine months

for the third quarter and for the nine months Cash Flow from Operations reached a quarterly record $142.2 million for the third quarter and $325.0 million for the nine months

for the third quarter and for the nine months Fairfax exercised its first tranche of 38.5 million warrants for proceeds to Seaspan of $250.0 million

Closed $150.0 million , two-year, corporate revolving credit facility

, two-year, corporate revolving credit facility Redeemed 10.5% Series F Preferred Shares for an aggregate total of $143.4 million , including accrued dividends

, including accrued dividends Issued 8.0% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Series I Preferred Shares for gross proceeds of $150.0 million

Achieved vessel utilization of 98.4% for the third quarter and 98.0% for the nine months ended September 30, 2018

Entered into a binding term sheet for a potential investment of up to $200.0 million in the restructuring of Swiber Holdings Limited

Bing Chen, President and Chief Executive Officer of Seaspan, commented, "I am pleased with our record operating results in the third quarter, and the strategic milestones we have achieved so far this year. We are realizing benefits from the full integration of GCI, which is the main driver of our year-over-year growth, while we continue to invest in and improve operations of our integrated containership platform to provide best-in-class services. These improvements are evidenced by our 98.4% utilization rate for the quarter, as well as marking the lowest ever number of lost time injuries since we began tracking in 2013."

Ryan Courson, Chief Financial Officer, added, "Over the course of the third quarter, we have improved our liquidity position with several strategic financings including closing the first of Fairfax's two $250 million equity investments, a $150 million two-year corporate revolving credit facility, and $150 million of Preferred Series I Shares. Through prudent capital allocation we have lowered our cost of capital while increasing our capital structure flexibility."

Significant Developments

Fairfax Investments

On July 16, 2018, in accordance with the May 2018 definitive agreement, Seaspan issued warrants to Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. and its affiliates ("Fairfax") to purchase 25.0 million Class A common shares at an exercise price of $8.05 per share. In exchange for this, Fairfax exercised its first tranche of 38.5 million warrants at an exercise price of $6.50 per share in July 2018, for total proceeds of $250.0 million. Additionally, Fairfax agreed to exercise its second tranche of 38.5 million warrants at an exercise price of $6.50 per share, upon issuance of the warrants in January 2019 on closing of the March 2018 definitive agreement, for proceeds to the Company of $250.0 million. The two tranches of debentures, the first $250.0 million issued in February 2018, and the second $250.0 million to be issued in January 2019, were amended to allow Fairfax to call for early redemption of some or all of the debentures on each anniversary date of issuance. As the right to put the debentures is solely within the control of Fairfax, the February 2018 debentures were reclassified from long-term liabilities to current liabilities as of July 16, 2018. In September 2018, Fairfax waived the annual put right of the February 2018 debentures, which caused the February 2018 debentures to be reclassified from current liabilities to long-term liabilities. The February 2018 debentures will be reclassified from long-term liabilities to current liabilities when such debentures become puttable within one year from period end. Upon funding of the January 2019 debentures and exercise of the second tranche of warrants upon closing of the March 2018 definitive agreement in January 2019, the January 2019 debentures will be classified as a current liability, as the debentures will be puttable within one year.

Following the exercise by Fairfax of its first tranche of warrants on July 16, 2018 to purchase 38.5 million Class A common shares, and as of September 30, 2018, the Company had 176.7 million Class A common shares outstanding.

Subsequent Events

Swiber Investment

As previously announced, on October 3, 2018, Seaspan entered into a binding term sheet for a potential investment of up to $200.0 million in the restructured Swiber Holdings Limited. Seaspan expects the investment to be funded in two tranches: i) $20.0 million upon closing in exchange for an 80% economic interest in the restructured Swiber Group, and ii) an incremental $180.0 million to be invested in a $1.0 billion LNG-to-power project in Vietnam that is currently under development. Closing of the first tranche is expected to occur in 2019.

Distribution

The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly distribution in the amount of $0.125 per share for its Class A common shares, payable on October 30, 2018 to shareholders of record as at the close of business on October 22, 2018. The regular quarterly dividends on the Preferred Shares Series D, Series E, Series G, Series H and Series I have also been declared.

Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018

Financial Results

The following table summarizes Seaspan's consolidated financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017:

Financial Summary (in millions of US dollars) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Revenue $ 295.0 $ 211.0 $ 801.4 $ 616.9 Ship operating expense 55.4 45.4 163.7 135.8 Depreciation and amortization expense 65.1 49.8 181.1 149.6 General and administrative expense 8.1 14.0 24.5 29.0 Operating lease expense 33.0 30.3 96.6 85.0 Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing fees 58.2 28.3 154.5 85.1 Net earnings 80.0 48.4 215.7 116.7 Earnings per share, diluted 0.36 0.26 1.07 0.60 Cash from operating activities 142.2 95.1 325.0 234.3

Ownership Days, Operating Days and Vessel Utilization

Ownership days are the number of days a vessel is owned and available for charter. Operating days are the number of days a vessel is available to the charterer for use.

The primary driver of ownership days are the increases or decreases in the number of vessels owned, while the drivers of operating days are ownership days and the number of days the vessels are off-hire.

Ownership days increased by 1,696 days and 3,318 days for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, respectively, compared to the same periods in 2017, primarily due to the addition of 16 vessels acquired through the Greater China Intermodal Investments LLC ("GCI") acquisition, which contributed 1,472 days and 3,216 days, respectively. The remainder of the increase was due to 2018 vessel deliveries and acquisitions and partially offset by vessel disposals.

Vessel utilization represents the number of operating days as a percentage of ownership days.

The following table summarizes Seaspan's vessel utilization by quarter and for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017:

Three Months Ended March 31, Three Months Ended June 30, Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 2018 2017 2018 2017 Vessel Utilization: Ownership Days(1) 8,030 7,917 9,546 8,037 9,844 8,148 27,420 24,102 Less Off-hire Days: Scheduled Off-hire (104) — — — (8) — (112) — Unscheduled Off-hire(2) (149) (662) (137) (142) (146) (254) (432) (1,058) Operating Days(1) 7,777 7,255 9,409 7,895 9,690 7,894 26,876 23,044 Vessel Utilization 96.8 % 91.6 % 98.6 % 98.2 % 98.4 % 96.9 % 98.0 % 95.6 %

_____________________________

(1) Operating and ownership days include leased vessels and exclude vessels under bareboat charter. (2) Unscheduled off-hire includes days related to vessels being off-charter.

Vessel utilization increased for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, compared to the same periods in 2017, primarily due to higher utilization of vessels acquired from GCI, 2018 deliveries and acquisitions and a decrease in off-hire days. During the nine months ended September 30, 2018, Seaspan completed dry-dockings for five 2500 TEU vessels, one 3500 TEU vessel and one 4250 TEU vessel, one of which occurred while the vessel was off-charter.

Revenue

Revenue increased by 39.8% to $295.0 million and by 29.9% to $801.4 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, respectively, compared to the same periods in 2017. The increases in revenue were primarily due to the additional operating days from the vessel deliveries, acquisition of new vessels from the GCI transaction and higher average charter rates for vessels that were on short-term charters.

The increase in operating days and the related financial impact thereof for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, relative to the same periods in 2017, is attributable to the following:

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, Ownership

Day Impact Operating Days

Impact $ Impact (in millions of US

dollars) Ownership

Day Impact Operating Days

Impact $ Impact (in millions of US

dollars) Addition of 16 vessels from acquisition of GCI 1,472 1,472 $ 54.1 3,216 3,216 $ 115.7 Changes in daily charter hire rates and re-charters — — 12.6 — — 19.3 2018 vessel deliveries and acquisitions 552 552 12.2 999 998 19.5 Full period contribution for 2017 vessel deliveries — — — 152 152 6.9 Unscheduled off-hire — 108 0.5 — 626 6.7 Scheduled off-hire — (8) (0.1) — (112) (1.9) Vessel disposals (328) (328) (1.3) (1,049) (1,048) (3.3) Interest income from leasing — — 8.0 — — 25.6 Other — — (2.0) — — (4.0) Total 1,696 1,796 $ 84.0 3,318 3,832 $ 184.5

Ship Operating Expense

Ship operating expense increased by 22.0% to $55.4 million and by 20.5% to $163.7 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, respectively, compared to the same periods in 2017. The increases were primarily due to an increase in ownership days from the increase in the number of vessels in Seaspan's fleet. The increase in ship operating expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 was also due to a higher bulk purchasing of vessel stores and spare parts, and an increase in planned maintenance required for certain vessels less than 8500 TEU in size.

Depreciation and Amortization Expense

Depreciation and amortization expense increased by 30.5% to $65.1 million and by 21.1% to $181.1 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, respectively, compared to the same periods in 2017. The increases were primarily due to an increase in ownership days from the increase in the number of vessels in Seaspan's fleet.

General and Administrative Expense

General and administrative expense decreased by 41.9%, to $8.1 million and by 15.6% to $24.5 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, respectively, compared to the same periods in 2017. The decreases were primarily due to share-based compensation expense to the chairman of the board and the former chief executive officer, partially offset by a transition payment to the former chief financial officer in the second quarter of 2018.

Operating Lease Expense

Operating lease expense increased by 9.0% to $33.0 million and by 13.6% to $96.6 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, respectively, compared to the same periods in 2017. The increases were primarily due to an increase in LIBOR. The increase to the nine months ended September 30, 2018 was also due to the delivery of one vessel in 2017 that was financed through a sale-leaseback transaction.

Interest Expense and Amortization of Deferred Financing Fees

The following table summarizes Seaspan's borrowings:

(in millions of US dollars) September 30, 2018 2017 Long-term debt, excluding deferred financing fees: Revolving credit facilities $ 812.3 $ 876.9 Term loan credit facilities 2,243.8 1,358.8 Senior unsecured notes 417.9 341.9 Senior notes due 2025 250.0 — Discount and fair value adjustment (88.1) — Long-term obligations under capital lease, excluding deferred financing fees 660.1 615.6 Total borrowings 4,296.0 3,193.2 Less: Vessels under construction — (136.6) Operating borrowings $ 4,296.0 $ 3,056.6

Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing fees increased by $29.9 million to $58.2 million and by $69.4 million to $154.5 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, respectively, compared to the same periods in 2017. The increases were primarily due to the debt assumed as part of the acquisition of GCI, an increase in operating debt for delivered vessels, the issuance of the February 2018 debentures to Fairfax and an increase in LIBOR.

Change in Fair Value of Financial Instruments

The change in fair value of financial instruments resulted in a gain of $4.5 million and $29.8 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, respectively. The gains for these periods were primarily due to an increase in the forward LIBOR curve as it relates to interest swaps. Included in the gain is unrealized change in fair value of $13.9 million and $62.8 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, respectively, compared to $11.5 million and $24.7 million for the comparative periods in the prior year.

Working Capital

At September 30, 2018 Seaspan had a working capital deficiency of $465.5 million which includes $337.9 million of senior unsecured notes maturing in April 2019. In order to alleviate this deficiency Seaspan will rely, in part, upon the funding of the $250.0 million January 2019 Fairfax debentures and concurrent exercise of the second tranche of 38.5 million warrants in January 2019 for proceeds of $250.0 million, both of which are subject to limited closing conditions, including that there has not been a material adverse change with respect to Seaspan. In the event that these closing conditions are not satisfied, which Seaspan does not expect to occur, Seaspan's plans to alleviate this deficiency would include entering into secured financing for its 18 unencumbered vessels (six of which are in the process of being unencumbered), selling vessels, or drawing on its $150.0 million corporate revolver. Seaspan also expects to further address this deficiency through cash generated from operations, existing sources of funds and additional sources of funds in the capital markets to the extent available.

About Seaspan

Seaspan is the leading independent charter owner of containerships with industry leading ship management services. Seaspan charters its vessels primarily pursuant to long-term, fixed-rate, time charters from the world's largest container shipping liners. Seaspan's operating fleet consists of 112 containerships with a total capacity of more than 900,000 TEU, an average age of approximately six years and an average remaining lease period of approximately five years, on a TEU weighted basis.

Seaspan has the following securities listed on The New York Stock Exchange:

Symbol Description SSW Class A common shares SSW PR D Series D preferred shares SSW PR E SSW PR G SSW PR H Series E preferred shares Series G preferred shares Series H preferred shares SSW PR I Series I preferred shares SSWN 6.375% senior unsecured notes due 2019 SSWA 7.125% senior unsecured notes due 2027 SSW25 5.500% senior notes due 2025

Conference Call and Webcast

Seaspan will host a conference call and webcast presentation for investors, analysts, and interested parties to discuss its third quarter results on October 31, 2018 at 5:30 a.m. PT / 8:30 a.m. ET. Participants should call 1-877-246-9875 (US/Canada) or 1-707-287-9353 (International) and request the Seaspan call. The live webcast and slide presentation are available under "Events & Presentations" at www.seaspancorp.com.

A recording will be available at 1-855-859-2056 or 1-404-537-3406 (Conference passcode: 8095029).

SEASPAN CORPORATION

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2018

(IN THOUSANDS OF US DOLLARS) September 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 391,030 $ 253,176 Short-term investments 2,505 104 Accounts receivable 7,714 11,678 Loans to affiliate — 36,100 Prepaid expenses and other 42,208 44,869 Fair value of financial instruments 187 — Gross investment in lease 44,348 35,478 487,992 381,405 Vessels 5,982,857 4,390,854 Vessels under construction — 146,362 Deferred charges 56,120 62,020 Gross investment in lease 828,809 687,896 Goodwill 75,321 75,321 Other assets 161,155 134,284 $ 7,592,254 $ 5,878,142 Liabilities, puttable preferred shares and shareholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 70,568 $ 63,220 Current portion of deferred revenue 52,094 55,367 Current portion of long-term debt 745,540 257,800 Current portion of long-term obligations under capital lease 47,996 43,912 Current portion of other long-term liabilities 37,292 23,635 953,490 443,934 Deferred revenue 385,315 328,681 Long-term debt 2,864,158 2,192,833 Long-term obligations under capital lease 603,734 595,016 Other long-term liabilities 182,391 199,386 Fair value of financial instruments 121,858 168,860 5,110,946 3,928,710 Puttable preferred shares 47,695 — Shareholders' equity: Share capital 2,100 1,646 Treasury shares (371) (377) Additional paid in capital 3,124,759 2,752,988 Deficit (670,034) (781,137) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (22,841) (23,688) 2,433,613 1,949,432 $ 7,592,254 $ 5,878,142

SEASPAN CORPORATION

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND DEFICIT

FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2018 AND 2017

(IN THOUSANDS OF US DOLLARS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE AMOUNTS) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Revenue $ 294,981 $ 211,013 $ 801,419 $ 616,943 Operating expenses: Ship operating 55,360 45,378 163,676 135,808 Cost of services, supervision fees — 650 — 650 Depreciation and amortization 65,053 49,835 181,085 149,579 General and administrative 8,148 14,034 24,494 29,009 Operating leases 33,048 30,332 96,571 84,990 Expenses related to customer bankruptcy — — — 1,013 Gain on disposals — (6,606) — (6,606) 161,609 133,623 465,826 394,443 Operating earnings 133,372 77,390 335,593 222,500 Other expenses (income): Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing fees 58,231 28,332 154,478 85,061 Interest income (1,128) (1,080) (2,893) (3,445) Undrawn credit facility fees 64 584 359 1,849 Acquisition related gain on contract settlement — — (2,430) — Change in fair value of financial instruments (4,526) 2,444 (29,775) 19,471 Equity income on investment — (1,510) (1,216) (4,039) Other expenses 758 243 1,369 6,919 53,399 29,013 119,892 105,816 Net earnings $ 79,973 $ 48,377 $ 215,701 $ 116,684 Deficit, beginning of period (749,752) (825,359) (781,137) (807,496) Dividends - common shares — (14,744) (50,658) (68,137) Dividends - preferred shares 245 (16,104) (52,627) (48,313) Other (500) (140) (1,313) (708) Deficit, end of period $ (670,034) $ (807,970) $ (670,034) $ (807,970) Weighted average number of shares, basic 170,232 121,752 147,292 114,201 Weighted average number of shares, diluted 174,030 121,831 151,533 114,260 Earnings per share, basic $ 0.37 $ 0.27 $ 1.10 $ 0.60 Earnings per share, diluted $ 0.36 $ 0.26 $ 1.07 $ 0.60

SEASPAN CORPORATION

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2018 AND 2017

(IN THOUSANDS OF US DOLLARS) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net earnings $ 79,973 $ 48,377 $ 215,701 $ 116,684 Other comprehensive income: Amounts reclassified to net earnings during the period relating to cash flow hedging instruments 271 342 847 2,479 Comprehensive income $ 80,244 $ 48,719 $ 216,548 $ 119,163

SEASPAN CORPORATION

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2018 AND 2017

(IN THOUSANDS OF US DOLLARS) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Cash from (used in): Operating activities: Net earnings $ 79,973 $ 48,377 $ 215,701 $ 116,684 Items not involving cash: Depreciation and amortization 65,053 49,835 181,085 149,579 Share-based compensation 355 8,507 1,905 12,377 Amortization of deferred financing fees, debt discount and fair value of long term debt 5,726 2,605 14,283 8,818 Amounts reclassified from other comprehensive loss to interest expense 80 144 254 1,824 Unrealized change in fair value of financial instruments (13,925) (11,483) (62,834) (24,668) Acquisition related gain on contract settlement — — (2,430) — Equity income on investment — (1,510) (1,216) (4,039) Operating leases (5,883) (5,911) (17,692) (16,678) Amortization of revenue contracts 1,902 1,133 5,461 3,182 Gain on disposals — (6,606) — (6,606) Other 1 107 12 6,574 Changes in assets and liabilities 8,917 9,853 (9,578) (12,779) Cash from operating activities 142,199 95,051 324,951 234,268 Financing activities: Common shares issued, net of issuance costs — 22,102 — 79,368 Preferred shares issued, net of issuance costs 144,416 — 144,416 — Repayment of credit facilities (225,916) (98,295) (360,660) (269,452) Draws on credit facilities — — 325,600 — Fairfax notes and warrants issued — — 250,000 — Draws on long-term obligations under capital lease — 136,331 46,964 136,331 Repayment of long-term obligations under capital lease (12,365) (6,619) (35,672) (19,492) Senior unsecured notes repurchased, including related expenses — — — (3,122) Proceeds from exercise of Fairfax warrants 250,000 — 250,000 — Redemption of Series F preferred shares (143,430) — (143,430) — Financing fees (2,753) (858) (15,868) (3,172) Dividends on common shares (9,549) (7,701) (28,358) (53,411) Dividends on preferred shares (14,720) (16,104) (49,680) (48,313) Net proceeds from sale-leaseback of vessels — — — 90,753 Cash from (used in) financing activities (14,317) 28,856 383,312 (90,510) Investing activities: Expenditures for vessels (5,613) (139,364) (306,626) (235,725) Short-term investments (105) (1) (2,401) 307 Net proceeds from vessel disposal — 18,338 — 18,338 Other assets (201) 60 2,510 104 Loans to affiliate — (546) (427) (2,131) Repayment of loans to affiliate — 546 — 21,779 Acquisition of GCI — — (333,581) — Cash acquired from GCI acquisition — — 70,121 — Cash used in investing activities (5,919) (120,967) (570,404) (197,328) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 121,963 2,940 137,859 (53,570) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 283,132 325,450 267,236 381,960 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 405,095 $ 328,390 $ 405,095 $ 328,390 The following table provides a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the consolidated balance sheets that sum to the amounts shown in the consolidated statements of cash flows: September 30, 2018 2017 Cash and cash equivalents $ 391,030 $ 308,927 Restricted cash included in other assets 14,065 19,463 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the consolidated statements of cash flows $ 405,095 $ 328,390

