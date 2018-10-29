Seaspan Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results

Achieves record quarterly Revenue, Operating Earnings and Cash Flow from Operations
Repays $225 million of secured debt, part of which will unencumber 6 additional vessels, and
Closes $150 million corporate revolving credit facility bringing total liquidity to $541 million

HONG KONG, Oct. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Seaspan Corporation ("Seaspan") (NYSE: SSW) announced today its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018.

Highlights for the Quarter:

Q3 Earnings Release PDF Version (CNW Group/Seaspan Corporation)
View PDF
Q3 Earnings Release PDF Version (CNW Group/Seaspan Corporation)
  • Earnings per diluted share of $0.36 for the third quarter and $1.07 for the nine months
  • Cash Flow from Operations reached a quarterly record $142.2 million for the third quarter and $325.0 million for the nine months
  • Fairfax exercised its first tranche of 38.5 million warrants for proceeds to Seaspan of $250.0 million
  • Closed $150.0 million, two-year, corporate revolving credit facility
  • Redeemed 10.5% Series F Preferred Shares for an aggregate total of $143.4 million, including accrued dividends
  • Issued 8.0% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Series I Preferred Shares for gross proceeds of $150.0 million
  • Achieved vessel utilization of 98.4% for the third quarter and 98.0% for the nine months ended September 30, 2018
  • Entered into a binding term sheet for a potential investment of up to $200.0 million in the restructuring of Swiber Holdings Limited

Bing Chen, President and Chief Executive Officer of Seaspan, commented, "I am pleased with our record operating results in the third quarter, and the strategic milestones we have achieved so far this year. We are realizing benefits from the full integration of GCI, which is the main driver of our year-over-year growth, while we continue to invest in and improve operations of our integrated containership platform to provide best-in-class services. These improvements are evidenced by our 98.4% utilization rate for the quarter, as well as marking the lowest ever number of lost time injuries since we began tracking in 2013."

Ryan Courson, Chief Financial Officer, added, "Over the course of the third quarter, we have improved our liquidity position with several strategic financings including closing the first of Fairfax's two $250 million equity investments, a $150 million two-year corporate revolving credit facility, and $150 million of Preferred Series I Shares. Through prudent capital allocation we have lowered our cost of capital while increasing our capital structure flexibility."

Significant Developments

Fairfax Investments

On July 16, 2018, in accordance with the May 2018 definitive agreement, Seaspan issued warrants to Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. and its affiliates ("Fairfax") to purchase 25.0 million Class A common shares at an exercise price of $8.05 per share. In exchange for this, Fairfax exercised its first tranche of 38.5 million warrants at an exercise price of $6.50 per share in July 2018, for total proceeds of $250.0 million. Additionally, Fairfax agreed to exercise its second tranche of 38.5 million warrants at an exercise price of $6.50 per share, upon issuance of the warrants in January 2019 on closing of the March 2018 definitive agreement, for proceeds to the Company of $250.0 million. The two tranches of debentures, the first $250.0 million issued in February 2018, and the second $250.0 million to be issued in January 2019, were amended to allow Fairfax to call for early redemption of some or all of the debentures on each anniversary date of issuance.  As the right to put the debentures is solely within the control of Fairfax, the February 2018 debentures were reclassified from long-term liabilities to current liabilities as of July 16, 2018. In September 2018, Fairfax waived the annual put right of the February 2018 debentures, which caused the February 2018 debentures to be reclassified from current liabilities to long-term liabilities. The February 2018 debentures will be reclassified from long-term liabilities to current liabilities when such debentures become puttable within one year from period end. Upon funding of the January 2019 debentures and exercise of the second tranche of warrants upon closing of the March 2018 definitive agreement in January 2019, the January 2019 debentures will be classified as a current liability, as the debentures will be puttable within one year.

Following the exercise by Fairfax of its first tranche of warrants on July 16, 2018 to purchase 38.5 million Class A common shares, and as of September 30, 2018, the Company had 176.7 million Class A common shares outstanding.

Subsequent Events

Swiber Investment

As previously announced, on October 3, 2018, Seaspan entered into a binding term sheet for a potential investment of up to $200.0 million in the restructured Swiber Holdings Limited. Seaspan expects the investment to be funded in two tranches: i) $20.0 million upon closing in exchange for an 80% economic interest in the restructured Swiber Group, and ii) an incremental $180.0 million to be invested in a $1.0 billion LNG-to-power project in Vietnam that is currently under development. Closing of the first tranche is expected to occur in 2019.

Distribution

The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly distribution in the amount of $0.125 per share for its Class A common shares, payable on October 30, 2018 to shareholders of record as at the close of business on October 22, 2018. The regular quarterly dividends on the Preferred Shares Series D, Series E, Series G, Series H and Series I have also been declared.

Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018

Financial Results

The following table summarizes Seaspan's consolidated financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017:

Financial Summary

(in millions of US dollars)

Three Months Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2018

2017

2018

2017

Revenue

$

295.0

$

211.0

$

801.4

$

616.9

Ship operating expense

55.4

45.4

163.7

135.8

Depreciation and amortization expense

65.1

49.8

181.1

149.6

General and administrative expense

8.1

14.0

24.5

29.0

Operating lease expense

33.0

30.3

96.6

85.0

Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing fees

58.2

28.3

154.5

85.1

Net earnings

80.0

48.4

215.7

116.7

Earnings per share, diluted

0.36

0.26

1.07

0.60

Cash from operating activities

142.2

95.1

325.0

234.3

Ownership Days, Operating Days and Vessel Utilization

Ownership days are the number of days a vessel is owned and available for charter. Operating days are the number of days a vessel is available to the charterer for use. 

The primary driver of ownership days are the increases or decreases in the number of vessels owned, while the drivers of operating days are ownership days and the number of days the vessels are off-hire.

Ownership days increased by 1,696 days and 3,318 days for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, respectively, compared to the same periods in 2017, primarily due to the addition of 16 vessels acquired through the Greater China Intermodal Investments LLC ("GCI") acquisition, which contributed 1,472 days and 3,216 days, respectively. The remainder of the increase was due to 2018 vessel deliveries and acquisitions and partially offset by vessel disposals.

Vessel utilization represents the number of operating days as a percentage of ownership days. 

The following table summarizes Seaspan's vessel utilization by quarter and for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017:

Three Months Ended

March 31,

Three Months Ended

June 30,

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

2018

2017

2018

2017

2018

2017

2018

2017

Vessel Utilization:

Ownership Days(1)

8,030

7,917

9,546

8,037

9,844

8,148

27,420

24,102

Less Off-hire Days:

Scheduled Off-hire

(104)

(8)

(112)

Unscheduled Off-hire(2)

(149)

(662)

(137)

(142)

(146)

(254)

(432)

(1,058)

Operating Days(1)

7,777

7,255

9,409

7,895

9,690

7,894

26,876

23,044

Vessel Utilization

96.8

%

91.6

%

98.6

%

98.2

%

98.4

%

96.9

%

98.0

%

95.6

%

_____________________________

(1)

Operating and ownership days include leased vessels and exclude vessels under bareboat charter.                                   

(2)

Unscheduled off-hire includes days related to vessels being off-charter.

Vessel utilization increased for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, compared to the same periods in 2017, primarily due to higher utilization of vessels acquired from GCI, 2018 deliveries and acquisitions and a decrease in off-hire days. During the nine months ended September 30, 2018, Seaspan completed dry-dockings for five 2500 TEU vessels, one 3500 TEU vessel and one 4250 TEU vessel, one of which occurred while the vessel was off-charter.

Revenue 

Revenue increased by 39.8% to $295.0 million and by 29.9% to $801.4 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, respectively, compared to the same periods in 2017. The increases in revenue were primarily due to the additional operating days from the vessel deliveries, acquisition of new vessels from the GCI transaction and higher average charter rates for vessels that were on short-term charters.

The increase in operating days and the related financial impact thereof for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, relative to the same periods in 2017, is attributable to the following:

Three Months Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

Ownership
Day Impact

Operating

Days
Impact

$ Impact

(in millions

of US
dollars)

Ownership
Day Impact

Operating

Days
Impact

$ Impact

(in millions

of US
dollars)

Addition of 16 vessels from acquisition of GCI

1,472

1,472

$

54.1

3,216

3,216

$

115.7

Changes in daily charter hire rates and re-charters

12.6

19.3

2018 vessel deliveries and acquisitions

552

552

12.2

999

998

19.5

Full period contribution for 2017 vessel deliveries

152

152

6.9

Unscheduled off-hire

108

0.5

626

6.7

Scheduled off-hire

(8)

(0.1)

(112)

(1.9)

Vessel disposals

(328)

(328)

(1.3)

(1,049)

(1,048)

(3.3)

Interest income from leasing

8.0

25.6

Other

(2.0)

(4.0)

Total

1,696

1,796

$

84.0

3,318

3,832

$

184.5

Ship Operating Expense

Ship operating expense increased by 22.0% to $55.4 million and by 20.5% to $163.7 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, respectively, compared to the same periods in 2017. The increases were primarily due to an increase in ownership days from the increase in the number of vessels in Seaspan's fleet. The increase in ship operating expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 was also due to a higher bulk purchasing of vessel stores and spare parts, and an increase in planned maintenance required for certain vessels less than 8500 TEU in size.

Depreciation and Amortization Expense

Depreciation and amortization expense increased by 30.5% to $65.1 million and by 21.1% to $181.1 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, respectively, compared to the same periods in 2017. The increases were primarily due to an increase in ownership days from the increase in the number of vessels in Seaspan's fleet.

General and Administrative Expense

General and administrative expense decreased by 41.9%, to $8.1 million and by 15.6% to $24.5 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, respectively, compared to the same periods in 2017. The decreases were primarily due to share-based compensation expense to the chairman of the board and the former chief executive officer, partially offset by a transition payment to the former chief financial officer in the second quarter of 2018.

Operating Lease Expense

Operating lease expense increased by 9.0% to $33.0 million and by 13.6% to $96.6 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, respectively, compared to the same periods in 2017. The increases were primarily due to an increase in LIBOR. The increase to the nine months ended September 30, 2018 was also due to the delivery of one vessel in 2017 that was financed through a sale-leaseback transaction.

Interest Expense and Amortization of Deferred Financing Fees

The following table summarizes Seaspan's borrowings:

 (in millions of US dollars)

September 30,

2018

2017

Long-term debt, excluding deferred financing fees:

Revolving credit facilities

$

812.3

$

876.9

Term loan credit facilities                                                     

2,243.8

1,358.8

Senior unsecured notes

417.9

341.9

Senior notes due 2025

250.0

Discount and fair value adjustment

(88.1)

Long-term obligations under capital lease, excluding deferred financing fees

660.1

615.6

Total borrowings

4,296.0

3,193.2

Less: Vessels under construction

(136.6)

Operating borrowings

$

4,296.0

$

3,056.6

Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing fees increased by $29.9 million to $58.2 million and by $69.4 million to $154.5 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, respectively, compared to the same periods in 2017. The increases were primarily due to the debt assumed as part of the acquisition of GCI, an increase in operating debt for delivered vessels, the issuance of the February 2018 debentures to Fairfax and an increase in LIBOR.

Change in Fair Value of Financial Instruments

The change in fair value of financial instruments resulted in a gain of $4.5 million and $29.8 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, respectively. The gains for these periods were primarily due to an increase in the forward LIBOR curve as it relates to interest swaps. Included in the gain is unrealized change in fair value of $13.9 million and $62.8 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, respectively, compared to $11.5 million and $24.7 million for the comparative periods in the prior year.

Working Capital

At September 30, 2018 Seaspan had a working capital deficiency of $465.5 million which includes $337.9 million of senior unsecured notes maturing in April 2019. In order to alleviate this deficiency Seaspan will rely, in part, upon the funding of the $250.0 million January 2019 Fairfax debentures and concurrent exercise of the second tranche of 38.5 million warrants in January 2019 for proceeds of $250.0 million, both of which are subject to limited closing conditions, including that there has not been a material adverse change with respect to Seaspan.  In the event that these closing conditions are not satisfied, which Seaspan does not expect to occur, Seaspan's plans to alleviate this deficiency would include entering into secured financing for its 18 unencumbered vessels (six of which are in the process of being unencumbered), selling vessels, or drawing on its $150.0 million corporate revolver.  Seaspan also expects to further address this deficiency through cash generated from operations, existing sources of funds and additional sources of funds in the capital markets to the extent available.

About Seaspan

Seaspan is the leading independent charter owner of containerships with industry leading ship management services. Seaspan charters its vessels primarily pursuant to long-term, fixed-rate, time charters from the world's largest container shipping liners. Seaspan's operating fleet consists of 112 containerships with a total capacity of more than 900,000 TEU, an average age of approximately six years and an average remaining lease period of approximately five years, on a TEU weighted basis.

Seaspan has the following securities listed on The New York Stock Exchange:

Symbol

Description

SSW

Class A common shares

SSW PR D

Series D preferred shares

SSW PR E

SSW PR G

SSW PR H

Series E preferred shares

Series G preferred shares

Series H preferred shares

SSW PR I

Series I preferred shares

SSWN

6.375% senior unsecured notes due 2019

SSWA

7.125% senior unsecured notes due 2027

SSW25

5.500% senior notes due 2025

Conference Call and Webcast

Seaspan will host a conference call and webcast presentation for investors, analysts, and interested parties to discuss its third quarter results on October 31, 2018 at 5:30 a.m. PT / 8:30 a.m. ET. Participants should call 1-877-246-9875 (US/Canada) or 1-707-287-9353 (International) and request the Seaspan call. The live webcast and slide presentation are available under "Events & Presentations" at www.seaspancorp.com.

A recording will be available at 1-855-859-2056 or 1-404-537-3406 (Conference passcode: 8095029).

SEASPAN CORPORATION
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2018
(IN THOUSANDS OF US DOLLARS)

September 30, 2018

December 31, 2017

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

391,030

$

253,176

Short-term investments

2,505

104

Accounts receivable

7,714

11,678

Loans to affiliate

36,100

Prepaid expenses and other

42,208

44,869

Fair value of financial instruments                                         

187

Gross investment in lease

44,348

35,478

487,992

381,405

Vessels

5,982,857

4,390,854

Vessels under construction

146,362

Deferred charges

56,120

62,020

Gross investment in lease

828,809

687,896

Goodwill

75,321

75,321

Other assets

161,155

134,284

$

7,592,254

$

5,878,142

Liabilities, puttable preferred shares and shareholders' equity

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

70,568

$

63,220

Current portion of deferred revenue

52,094

55,367

Current portion of long-term debt

745,540

257,800

Current portion of long-term obligations under capital lease

47,996

43,912

Current portion of other long-term liabilities

37,292

23,635

953,490

443,934

Deferred revenue

385,315

328,681

Long-term debt

2,864,158

2,192,833

Long-term obligations under capital lease

603,734

595,016

Other long-term liabilities

182,391

199,386

Fair value of financial instruments

121,858

168,860

5,110,946

3,928,710

Puttable preferred shares

47,695

Shareholders' equity:

Share capital

2,100

1,646

Treasury shares

(371)

(377)

Additional paid in capital

3,124,759

2,752,988

Deficit

(670,034)

(781,137)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(22,841)

(23,688)

2,433,613

1,949,432

$

7,592,254

$

5,878,142

SEASPAN CORPORATION
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND DEFICIT
FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2018 AND 2017
(IN THOUSANDS OF US DOLLARS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE AMOUNTS)

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2018

2017

2018

2017

Revenue

$

294,981

$

211,013

$

801,419

$

616,943

Operating expenses:

Ship operating

55,360

45,378

163,676

135,808

Cost of services, supervision fees

650

650

Depreciation and amortization

65,053

49,835

181,085

149,579

General and administrative

8,148

14,034

24,494

29,009

Operating leases

33,048

30,332

96,571

84,990

Expenses related to customer bankruptcy

1,013

Gain on disposals

(6,606)

(6,606)

161,609

133,623

465,826

394,443

Operating earnings

133,372

77,390

335,593

222,500

Other expenses (income):

Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing fees

58,231

28,332

154,478

85,061

Interest income

(1,128)

(1,080)

(2,893)

(3,445)

Undrawn credit facility fees

64

584

359

1,849

Acquisition related gain on contract settlement

(2,430)

Change in fair value of financial instruments

(4,526)

2,444

(29,775)

19,471

Equity income on investment

(1,510)

(1,216)

(4,039)

Other expenses

758

243

1,369

6,919

53,399

29,013

119,892

105,816

Net earnings

$

79,973

$

48,377

$

215,701

$

116,684

Deficit, beginning of period

(749,752)

(825,359)

(781,137)

(807,496)

Dividends - common shares

(14,744)

(50,658)

(68,137)

Dividends - preferred shares

245

(16,104)

(52,627)

(48,313)

Other

(500)

(140)

(1,313)

(708)

Deficit, end of period

$

(670,034)

$

(807,970)

$

(670,034)

$

(807,970)

Weighted average number of shares, basic

170,232

121,752

147,292

114,201

Weighted average number of shares, diluted

174,030

121,831

151,533

114,260

Earnings per share, basic

$

0.37

$

0.27

$

1.10

$

0.60

Earnings per share, diluted

$

0.36

$

0.26

$

1.07

$

0.60

SEASPAN CORPORATION
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2018 AND 2017
(IN THOUSANDS OF US DOLLARS)

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2018

2017

2018

2017

Net earnings

$

79,973

$

48,377

$

215,701

$

116,684

Other comprehensive income:

Amounts reclassified to net earnings during the period relating to cash flow hedging instruments

271

342

847

2,479

Comprehensive income

$

80,244

$

48,719

$

216,548

$

119,163

SEASPAN CORPORATION
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2018 AND 2017
(IN THOUSANDS OF US DOLLARS)

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2018

2017

2018

2017

Cash from (used in):

Operating activities:

Net earnings

$

79,973

$

48,377

$

215,701

$

116,684

Items not involving cash:

Depreciation and amortization

65,053

49,835

181,085

149,579

Share-based compensation

355

8,507

1,905

12,377

Amortization of deferred financing fees, debt discount and fair value of long term debt

5,726

2,605

14,283

8,818

Amounts reclassified from other comprehensive loss to interest expense 

80

144

254

1,824

Unrealized change in fair value of financial instruments

(13,925)

(11,483)

(62,834)

(24,668)

Acquisition related gain on contract settlement

(2,430)

Equity income on investment

(1,510)

(1,216)

(4,039)

Operating leases

(5,883)

(5,911)

(17,692)

(16,678)

Amortization of revenue contracts

1,902

1,133

5,461

3,182

Gain on disposals

(6,606)

(6,606)

Other

1

107

12

6,574

Changes in assets and liabilities

8,917

9,853

(9,578)

(12,779)

Cash from operating activities

142,199

95,051

324,951

234,268

Financing activities:

Common shares issued, net of issuance costs

22,102

79,368

Preferred shares issued, net of issuance costs

144,416

144,416

Repayment of credit facilities

(225,916)

(98,295)

(360,660)

(269,452)

Draws on credit facilities

325,600

Fairfax notes and warrants issued

250,000

Draws on long-term obligations under capital lease

136,331

46,964

136,331

Repayment of long-term obligations under capital lease

(12,365)

(6,619)

(35,672)

(19,492)

Senior unsecured notes repurchased, including related expenses

(3,122)

Proceeds from exercise of Fairfax warrants

250,000

250,000

Redemption of Series F preferred shares

(143,430)

(143,430)

Financing fees

(2,753)

(858)

(15,868)

(3,172)

Dividends on common shares

(9,549)

(7,701)

(28,358)

(53,411)

Dividends on preferred shares

(14,720)

(16,104)

(49,680)

(48,313)

Net proceeds from sale-leaseback of vessels

90,753

Cash from (used in) financing activities

(14,317)

28,856

383,312

(90,510)

Investing activities:

Expenditures for vessels

(5,613)

(139,364)

(306,626)

(235,725)

Short-term investments

(105)

(1)

(2,401)

307

Net proceeds from vessel disposal

18,338

18,338

Other assets

(201)

60

2,510

104

Loans to affiliate

(546)

(427)

(2,131)

Repayment of loans to affiliate

546

21,779

Acquisition of GCI

(333,581)

Cash acquired from GCI acquisition

70,121

Cash used in investing activities

(5,919)

(120,967)

(570,404)

(197,328)

Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

121,963

2,940

137,859

(53,570)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

283,132

325,450

267,236

381,960

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$

405,095

$

328,390

$

405,095

$

328,390

The following table provides a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the consolidated balance sheets that sum to the amounts shown in the consolidated statements of cash flows:

September 30,

2018

2017

Cash and cash equivalents

$

391,030

$

308,927

Restricted cash included in other assets

14,065

19,463

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the consolidated statements of cash flows

$

405,095

$

328,390

STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the Exchange Act) concerning Seaspan's operations, cash flows, and financial position, including, in particular, the likelihood of its success in developing and expanding its business. Statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or that include words such as "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "will," "may," "potential," "should" and similar expressions are forward‑looking statements. These forward-looking statements represent Seaspan's estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this release and are not intended to give any assurance as to future results. As a result, you are cautioned not to rely on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this release. Although these statements are based upon assumptions Seaspan believes to be reasonable based upon available information, they are subject to risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to:

  • future growth prospects and ability to expand Seaspan's business;
  • Seaspan's expectations as to impairments of its vessels, including the timing and amount of currently anticipated impairments;
  • the future valuation of Seaspan's vessels and goodwill;
  • potential acquisitions, vessel financing arrangements and other investments, and Seaspan's expected risks and benefits from such transactions;
  • future time charters and vessel deliveries, including future long-term charters for certain existing vessels;
  • estimated future capital expenditures needed to preserve the operating capacity of Seaspan's fleet including, its capital base, and comply with regulatory standards, its expectations regarding future dry-docking and operating expenses, including ship operating expense and general and administrative expenses;
  • Seaspan's expectations about the availability of vessels to purchase, the time it may take to construct new vessels, the delivery dates of new vessels, the commencement of service of new vessels under long-term time charter contracts and the useful lives of its vessels;
  • availability of crew, number of off-hire days and dry-docking requirements;
  • general market conditions and shipping market trends, including charter rates, increased technological innovation in competing vessels and other factors affecting supply and demand;
  • Seaspan's financial condition and liquidity, including its ability to borrow and repay funds under its credit facilities, to refinance its existing facilities and to obtain additional financing in the future to fund capital expenditures, acquisitions and other general corporate activities;
  • Seaspan's continued ability to meet its current liabilities as they become due;
  • Seaspan's continued ability to maintain, enter into or renew primarily long-term, fixed-rate time charters with its existing customers or new customers;
  • the potential for early termination of long-term contracts and Seaspan's potential inability to enter into, renew or replace long-term contracts;
  • the introduction of new accounting rules for leasing and exposure to currency exchange rates and interest rate fluctuations;
  • conditions inherent in the operation of ocean-going vessels, including acts of piracy;
  • acts of terrorism or government requisition of Seaspan's containerships during periods of war or emergency;
  • adequacy of Seaspan's insurance to cover losses that result from the inherent operational risks of the shipping industry;
  • lack of diversity in Seaspan's operations and in the type of vessels in its fleet;
  • conditions in the public equity market and the price of Seaspan's shares;
  • Seaspan's ability to leverage to its advantage its relationships and reputation in the containership industry;
  • compliance with and changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, and the effect of governmental regulations on Seaspan's business;
  • the financial condition of Seaspan's customers, lenders, and other counterparties and their ability to perform their obligations under their agreements with us;
  • Seaspan's continued ability to meet specified restrictive covenants and other conditions in its financing and lease arrangements, its notes and its preferred shares;
  • any economic downturn in the global financial markets and export trade and increase in trade protectionism and potential negative effects of any recurrence of such disruptions on Seaspan's customers' ability to charter Seaspan's vessels and pay for Seaspan's services;
  • some of Seaspan's directors and investors may have separate interests which may conflict with those of its shareholders and they may be difficult to replace given the anti-takeover provisions in Seaspan's organizational documents;
  • taxation of Seaspan's earnings and of distributions to its shareholders;
  • Seaspan's exemption from tax on U.S. source international transportation income;
  • the ability to bring claims in China and Marshall Island, where the legal systems are not well-developed;
  • potential liability from future litigation; and
  • other factors detailed from time to time in Seaspan's periodic reports.

Forward-looking statements in this release are estimates and assumptions reflecting the judgment of senior management and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond Seaspan's control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, these forward-looking statements should be considered in light of various important factors listed above and including, but not limited to, those set forth in "Item 3. Key Information—D. Risk Factors" in Seaspan's Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2017 on Form 20-F filed on March 6, 2018 and in the "Risk Factors" in Reports on Form 6-K that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time relating to its quarterly financial results.

Seaspan does not intend to revise any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any change in Seaspan's expectations or events or circumstances that may subsequently arise. Seaspan expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether because of future events, new information, a change in Seaspan's views or expectations, or otherwise. You should carefully review and consider the various disclosures included in this Annual Report and in Seaspan's other filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission that attempt to advise interested parties of the risks and factors that may affect Seaspan's business, prospects and results of operations.

