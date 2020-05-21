SeaStar Medical Appoints New Board Chairman To Deliver Growth

DENVER, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SeaStar Medical, a medical device company focused on delivering novel immunomodulating medical device solutions to improve organ function, today announced the appointment of Ray Chow as chairman of its Board of Directors.

Ray will lead the Board, working with the existing investors and any future investment groups. In addition, Ray will oversee Business Development and Global Partnership activities for SeaStar Medical.

Ray has served as a member of the Board since 2019. He is the principal of Bio-Mondo Consulting, a management consultancy to the biopharmaceutical industry and has deep experience in global product launches, sales expansion and strategic alliances in the pharmaceutical and nephrology sectors. His past experience includes CEO of a nutraceutical company, leading the U.S. nephrology group at Amgen, starting several biopharmaceutical companies and consulting for more than 50 companies. He holds a Ph.D. in Biochemistry and Business Studies from the University of Wales, UK.

"SeaStar is transforming the industry with a clearly differentiated technology that is helping to save lives," said Eric Schlorff, Chief Executive Officer of SeaStar Medical. "Our FDA-approved study with COVID-19 patients with Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) or Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) is an important part of our growth strategy. Ray brings the expertise, insight and relationships that are integral to our rapid growth and success."

About SeaStar Medical

Denver-based SeaStar Medical is a privately held medical device company that has redefined how extracorporeal therapies may reduce the consequences of excessive inflammation on vital organs through novel solutions and services. SeaStar's focus is on removing pro-inflammatory mediators, known as cytokines, or transforming key immune system messengers from pro inflammatory to reparative physiology. SeaStar's next generation technologies rely on science and innovation to build upon existing purification technologies to provide life-saving solutions to critically ill patients.

SeaStar's proprietary CLR 2.0 hemofilter has FDA 510(k) clearance for acute kidney injury, congestive heart failure and pulmonary edema. Many of the COVID-19 patients experience pulmonary edema as well as acute kidney injury, where the CLR 2.0 could help patients. CLR 2.0 has a CE Mark approval indicating it meets European market standard and ISO 13485:2016 certification of its quality management systems. For more information visit seastarmedical.com.

