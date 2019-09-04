SeatGeek launches NFL Stadium Guides to help improve gameday experience

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SeatGeek today announced the launch of its NFL Stadium Guides. The guides were built from the feedback of more than 3,200 fans, and give advice on the best things to do and see for all 32 teams. The guides also rank every stadium's atmosphere, food and bathrooms based on fan feedback.

The top ranked stadiums for each category:

Best Atmosphere

Lambeau Field - Green Bay Packers Arrowhead Stadium - Kansas City Chiefs Mercedes-Benz Superdome - New Orleans Saints

Best Food

Mercedes-Benz Stadium - Atlanta Falcons Lambeau Field - Green Bay Packers AT&T Stadium - Dallas Cowboys

Best Bathrooms

Mercedes-Benz Stadium - Atlanta Falcons Lucas Oil Stadium - Indianapolis Colts AT&T Stadium - Dallas Cowboys

Fans may want to go to the bathroom before heading to FedEx Field, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and RingCentral Coliseum, the three stadiums that ended up at the bottom of those rankings.

For those looking to set up a grill before the game, the teams with the most fans who have tailgated are the Buffalo Bills (93 percent), Kansas City Chiefs (92 percent), and Cincinnati Bengals (87 percent).

Football fans surveyed also shared tips for those attending NFL games. The most mentioned piece of advice was to get to the stadium early, allowing fans to check out the stadium and any pregame party. It will gives fans time to park and tailgate. Another tip shared by many fans - ensure that you have a clear bag that abides by the NFL Clear Bag Policy.

The full stadium guides can be found alongside any NFL ticket purchased on SeatGeek, as well as at this link: https://seatgeek.com/stadium-guides/nfl.

