Seattle Children's Receives $20 Million Gift From Ballmer Family to Support Odessa Brown Children's Clinic

SEATTLE, Nov. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle Children's today announced that Steve Ballmer, former Microsoft CEO, and his wife, Connie Ballmer, both of who are founders of the Ballmer Group, have graciously donated $20 million to help advance the ability for Odessa Brown Children's Clinic (OBCC) to better serve families in the community who need it most.

The donation from the Ballmers brings the total raised for OBCC through Seattle Children's It Starts With Yes Campaign to nearly $90 million. Seattle Children's aims to raise $125 million by 2021.

Other significant gifts have come from prominent leaders in the community, such as Jim Sinegal, co-founder and former CEO of Costco Wholesale Corporation, and his wife, Janet Sinegal, founder of Seattle Children's Friends of Costco Guild; Scott Oki, former senior vice-president of sales and marketing for Microsoft, and his wife, Laurie, member of Seattle Children's Foundation Board of Trustees and Research Institute Advisory Board; and Delta Dental of Washington.

OBCC is a community clinic that has been committed to delivering equitable health and wellness care to lower-income and ethnically diverse children for nearly half a century. The clinic provides medical, dental, mental health and nutrition services to all families, regardless of their ability to pay. It also offers a unique model of care that addresses the socioeconomic and environmental roots of illness.

"We are incredibly grateful to the commitment that these donors have made to bring quality care to all children and their families in the community," said Dr. Benjamin Danielson , senior medical director of OBCC. "They understand the need and are stepping forward to ensure every child has a medical home, and is able to have the healthiest and most fulfilling life possible."

In July, Seattle Children's announced it will be opening a second location for OBCC adjacent to the Othello Link light rail station in the Rainier Valley, projected to break ground in 2019. It will be closer to the 75 percent of OBCC patient families who have moved from the Central District to south Seattle and south King County for more affordable housing.

"We were impressed by many aspects of the new Odessa Brown Children's Clinic, including the clinic's location in a high-need area south of Seattle and the combination of key services for children and families at one campus," said Ballmer Group co-founder Connie Ballmer. "We're excited to support the work of giving families access to a medical home of this quality, led by a reputable health care team that understands and truly cares about the complex challenges many families face."

Services at the Othello location will include pediatric medical care, mental health, dental services, nutrition, sports medicine, physical therapy, and occupational therapy. The clinic will also be part of a unique urban community concept called "Othello Square," a 3.2 acre site that will provide families with convenient access to a variety of services.

The original OBCC, located in the Central District, will be renovated to upgrade its clinical facilities and maintain its cultural heritage in the community. The clinic will continue to serve families in the Central District and adjacent neighborhoods, as well as communities to the north and west.

The funds for the clinic will be raised as part of It Starts With Yes: The Campaign for Seattle Children's – the largest campaign in Seattle Children's 111-year history with a bold vision to transform children's health.

About Seattle Children's

Seattle Children's mission is to provide hope, care and cures to help every child live the healthiest and most fulfilling life possible. Together, Seattle Children's Hospital, Research Institute and Foundation deliver superior patient care, identify new discoveries and treatments through pediatric research, and raise funds to create better futures for patients.

Ranked as one of the top children's hospitals in the country by U.S. News & World Report, Seattle Children's serves as the pediatric and adolescent academic medical center for Washington, Alaska, Montana and Idaho – the largest region of any children's hospital in the country. As one of the nation's top five pediatric research centers, Seattle Children's Research Institute is internationally recognized for its work in neurosciences, immunology, cancer, infectious disease, injury prevention and much more. Seattle Children's Hospital and Research Foundation works with the Seattle Children's Guild Association, the largest all-volunteer fundraising network for any hospital in the country, to gather community support and raise funds for uncompensated care and research. Join Seattle Children's bold initiative – It Starts With Yes: The Campaign for Seattle Children's – to transform children's health for generations to come.

