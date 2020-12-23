Seattle Credit Union Recognized as One of Puget Sound Business Journal's 2020 Most Equitable Workplaces

All companies included in this year's Most Equitable Workplaces list have achieved GEN Certification, the national gold standard for intersectional gender equity in the U.S. workplace. Businesses that are GEN Certified meet standards of excellence across five tenets of workplace culture:

Bias Neutrality Score (BNS) – Does this organization embrace the processes and mechanics proven to diminish the impact of unconscious bias? Employee Resonance Score (ERS) – Does the organization offer the programs and policies proven to increase job satisfaction and engagement for employees of all backgrounds? Accessibility Score (AS) – Are all employees equally aware of, familiar with, and comfortable accessing opportunities offered by their employer? Experience Perception Gap (EPG) – This metric measures the difference between different populations' lived experiences in their workplace. For example, do equal percentages of women and men, or white employees and employees of color, report being asked about their career goals in the last 12 months? Visible Advocacy Score (VAS) – The VAS evaluates how intentionally visible and transparent the organization is in communicating their commitment to equity, including their strategy, both internally and externally.

The Most Equitable Workplaces selection process consists of a composite assessment of employee experience and employer policies which provides a data-driven standard of equity-centered work environments.

"We are grateful to have been recognized as one of the Puget Sound's most equitable companies, and are re-invigorated in our commitment to equity and inclusion as we continue to learn about best practices that diminish the impact of workplace bias and foster inclusive culture," said Richard Romero, Seattle Credit Union CEO and President.

About Seattle Credit Union:

Seattle's partner in growth and prosperity since 1933, Seattle Credit Union has long been committed to helping Seattle communities of every kind live financially prosperous lives. With nine branch locations throughout the Puget Sound, as well as a robust online banking system for those outside of Western Washington, SCU provides trusted financial advice, a breadth of products, and personalized service from a member-owned, not-for-profit organization that continuously re-invests in its members and the local community. Learn more at www.seattlecu.com.

