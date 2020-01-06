Seattle Dating App Celebrates More Than Half a Million Swipes

SEATTLE, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Seattle Dating App (seattledatingapp.com) launched on iOS and Android on September 26, 2019. In a market dominated by a handful of multinational corporations, the Seattle Dating App strives to do what microbreweries did for the beer industry – disrupt the giants by tailoring to the tastes and preferences of local customers.

Best Dating App for Seattle, Washington in 2020?

"In just three months, we've seen over half a million swipes, twenty thousand chats, 3,500 matches, and my best friend even met his girlfriend," said Ben Mussi, Founder. On New Year's Day alone, the app's 4,000 active monthly users swiped for more than 80 hours.

Seattle consistently ranks as a difficult city for dating, which gives rise to the infamous "Seattle Freeze." There are many theories about the source of the freeze, but common themes include congested traffic, busy schedules, shifting demographics, and even the seasonal depression that comes with Seattle winters.

The Seattle Dating App addresses many of these issues by connecting compatible people with similar schedules on a neighborhood basis. All of the features are designed through social media collaborations with singles around Seattle, resulting in an app that continuously improves through user-generated ideas. Beyond full-screen profiles that showcase users' favorite pictures and videos, the app boasts a number of firsts for dating apps - schedule matching and neighborhood matching. It's all designed to help people actually meet around Seattle rather than endlessly swipe and chat in apps.

An estimated 400 thousand people have used dating apps in the greater Seattle area. Even though the Seattle Dating App has seen tremendous growth, only 1% of the local market uses the app to date. The team at Seattle Dating App is spreading the word through their Ambassador network, low-pressure events, and collaborations with local businesses that contribute to the dating community.

As the Seattle Dating App connects more and more people around Seattle, in late January they will launch a sister-app, the Portland Dating App (portlanddatingapp.com). It will cover the greater Portland-Vancouver area and may evolve a distinct look and feature set over time to better serve single people around the Portland-Vancouver area.

