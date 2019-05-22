Seattle Gymnastics Chooses Map Business Online for Expansion Plan Market Analysis

CORNISH, Maine, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SpatialTEQ Inc., publisher of North America's leading business mapping software, today announces that Seattle Gymnastics Academy (SGA) has chosen Map Business Online to conduct a location-based expansion analysis for its gymnastics training business located in Seattle Washington.

SGA's gymnastics training, for children ages one through fifteen-years, offers an extremely successful program in the downtown Seattle area. The business currently supports three training facilities across the downtown area of the Washington state capital city. The management team has decided that expansion into new urban areas was the obvious next step in the organization's growth plan. But a critical question remained unanswered, what are the three or four most lucrative cities to expand into? SGA's CEO John Sweeney contacted Map Business Online to help SGA solve that problem using map-based market analysis tools.

"We had some gut feelings on which cities might make the most sense for our expansion," Said CEO John Sweeney. "But we did not know how to find cities that matched our criteria. Map Business Online turned what we knew about our existing business into a blueprint for expansion. We learned which cities made the most sense from a mapped, demographic perspective and then took that information to internal discussions to choose our finalist cites."

Map Business Online Market Analysis

The first task for Map Business Online market analysis was to construct a map visualization of SGA's existing Seattle based business. Customer location records were imported over an accurate web map displaying all three facility locations, and a transparent ZIP code map layer. A three-mile circle was used to define the core area of business across impacted ZIP codes. Drive time polygons were considered, but Seattle traffic was deemed too unpredictable and troublesome to be of use in this analysis.

Once agreement was reached regarding the accuracy of the initial map-based business assessment, similar models were constructed across a national map covering one-hundred and twenty-seven cities with the nation's highest expendable income households, and reflecting urban areas with the largest population of one to fifteen-year-old girls (SGA's best performing demographic category.)

Map Business Online ranked the cities in multiple passes, by highest household income, by population of girls, and by consumer expenditures on girls ages two through fifteen. The results provided a list of twenty-eight possible cities with demographic profiles, as well as a proforma territory map model for each city. SGA will now consider those top cities derived from map-based market analysis while weighing other factors unrelated to location and demographics.

About Seattle Gymnastics

Seattle Gymnastics (SGA) is a Seattle-based gymnastics instruction and training business focusing on providing children ages one to eighteen-years-old with recreational and competitive gymnastics training. Gymnastics is a dynamic and powerful sport. It is a great foundation activity that can improve strength, balance, coordination, body awareness, concentration, discipline, and grit. It works the whole body and strengthens the mind no matter the age or level.

At SGA, we nurture the physical and emotional growth of our gymnasts by enhancing their strengths, helping them overcome challenges, and tailoring instruction to each individual's learning style. Our Strength, Skill and Character focus promotes a positive and supportive environment while instilling the importance of turning mistakes into steps for success.

About Map Business Online

From the creators of BusinessMAP, www.MapBusinessOnline.com has been providing sales & marketing professionals with affordable and intuitive web-based business mapping software, for Mac and PC users, since 2010. Design, edit, and share maps that reflect your business . Create and manage sales territories that drive accountability into your sales force. Replace discontinued Microsoft MapPoint with MapBusinessOnline. Access optimized multi-stop routes to drive down travel costs. No other mapping software solves so many problems for such a limited investment.

