Seattle Kraken Launches With Impossible Foods at Climate Pledge Arena

SEATTLE, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Seattle Kraken, Climate Pledge Arena and Oak View Group (OVG) today proudly announced Impossible Foods, one of the world's leading environmental startups, as a premier food brand of Climate Pledge Arena and the "official burger" of the Seattle Kraken. The collaboration will serve as a linchpin of the arena's environmental strategy and net zero carbon sustainability goals.

Climate Pledge Arena will host two themed Impossible Foods marketplaces within the arena, one on the main concourse and one on the upper level, featuring a variety of unique Impossible dishes made specifically for the venue. Menu items include Impossible™ Street Tacos, Impossible™ Chili Fries, and other craveable dishes made with Impossible™ Burger and Impossible™Chicken Nuggets Made From Plants. Both products will also be offered throughout the arena at concession stands, and fans will get to try free samples during events.

The Seattle Kraken and OVG selected Impossible Burger as Climate Pledge Arena's official burger due to its popularity with consumers and its vastly lower environmental footprint: compared to conventional beef from cows, Impossible Burger uses 96% less land, 87% less water and produces 89% fewer greenhouse gas emissions. Impossible™ Chicken Nuggets also have significant environmental benefits and were recently selected by seven out of 10 consumers over animal chicken nuggets from a leading brand in a blind taste test. Both products provide a way for the stadium to meet its sustainability goals while giving fans the same classic comfort foods they love.

"We're committed to giving our fans a world-class experience at Climate Pledge arena, and doing it sustainably," said Tod Leiweke, CEO of the Seattle Kraken. "That's why Impossible Foods was the obvious choice for our signature burger and other stadium classics. It works perfectly in all of the meaty, comfort food dishes guests love, with a much smaller environmental impact and no compromises on taste or nutrition — a win for fans and the planet."

"Climate Pledge Arena is defining what it means to be a sustainable sports arena and Impossible Foods is at the forefront of the sustainable food movement, so we knew this collaboration would be a perfect match," said Impossible Foods President Dennis Woodside. "Impossible Burger and Impossible Chicken Nuggets are going to be an integral part of the arena's revolutionary sustainability goals, giving fans the same iconic and memorable sports fare they love, without the environmental impact."

The partnership will put Impossible Foods on the menu at what is expected to be the second-most trafficked concert venue in the US, next only to Madison Square Garden. Climate Pledge Arena runs on 100% renewable energy power, produces zero waste, consumes no fossil fuels to operate, and will be 100% free of single use plastics by 2024.

About Impossible Foods:

Based in California's Silicon Valley, Impossible Foods makes delicious, nutritious meat and dairy products from plants — with a much smaller environmental footprint than meat from animals. The privately held company was founded in 2011 by Patrick O. Brown, M.D., Ph.D., Professor Emeritus of Biochemistry at Stanford University and a former Howard Hughes Medical Institute investigator. Investors include Khosla Ventures, Bill Gates, Google Ventures, Mirae Asset Global Investments, Coatue, Horizons Ventures, UBS, Viking Global Investors, Temasek, Sailing Capital and Open Philanthropy Project.

About the Seattle Kraken

The Seattle Kraken are the National Hockey League's newest franchise, set to play their inaugural season in 2021-2022 at Climate Pledge Arena at Seattle Center, developed by Oak View Group. Visit www.nhl.com/kraken for the latest news and information including press releases, multimedia content and the latest hires.

About Climate Pledge Arena

Climate Pledge Arena, located at Seattle Center, will be the first net zero certified arena in the world. It will serve as a long-lasting and regular reminder of the urgent need for climate action. The Climate Pledge, which was founded by Amazon and Global Optimism in 2019, is a commitment from companies globally to be net zero carbon by 2040. The complete redevelopment of this historic landmark, originally built for the 1962 Seattle World's Fair, will be an industry first. Home to the NHL's Seattle Kraken, WNBA's Seattle Storm, and the world's biggest performers of live music and events, Climate Pledge Arena will open in 2021. Learn More at www.climatepledgearena.com.

SOURCE Climate Pledge Arena