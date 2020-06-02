Seattle Plastic Surgeon Uses Human Donated Placenta To Grow Hair

SEATTLE, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For men and women in the United States, hair loss is an increasing concern. Thinning hair, male pattern baldness, and aging all contribute to losing hair. Many think that the only effective treatment for hair loss is hair transplant surgery. However, Dr. Javad Sajan, a plastic surgeon at PRP In Seattle uses a unique blend of platelet rich plasma, donated placental growth factors, and stem cells derived from pig bladders to provide a unique non-surgical hair restoration treatment.

During the procedure, platelet rich plasma, or PRP, is created from the patient's own blood. It is then combined with the placental growth factors and pig bladder stem cells. This proprietary recipe is then injected into the scalp and hair follicles to promote regeneration of the follicles, skin, and hair. Patients normally require four to six sessions, but the results can be similar to those seen from surgical hair transplant methods.

Dr. Sajan discusses the impact placental growth factors have had on his hair restoration practice, "Placental growth factors have revolutionized hair restoration. Before this, hair transplant surgery was my most common strategy for hair restoration. Now, placental growth factors are my number one hair restoration procedure."

Dr. Sajan at PRP In Seattle offers stem cell hair restoration treatments for $5,000 for a package of six treatments. You can find more information about PRP In Seattle and Dr. Sajan on their website: https://www.prpinseattle.com/ . You can also view before and after photos of the procedure: https://www.prpinseattle.com/before-after-gallery/?type_0=album&album_gallery_id_0=2

About PRP In Seattle: PRP In Seattle ( https://www.prpinseattle.com/ ) is the leader for PRP hair restoration, cosmetic injections, and skin care in the Seattle area. The non-surgical techniques utilized at PRP In Seattle have revolutionized the way platelet rich plasma is used in the plastic surgery field. Employing master estheticians, physicians assistants, qualified nurse injectors, and two MDs, PRP In Seattle offers the most modern and skilled techniques for stem cell hair restoration and other PRP therapies.

