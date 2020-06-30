Seattle Plastic Surgery Offers Pain Free Laser Hair Removal

SEATTLE, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The laser hair removal Seattle offered in the past came in the form of Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) lasers and others that required localized numbing cream. Older lasers also were not suitable for many skin types and tones, and called for many touch up sessions. The master estheticians at Seattle Plastic Surgery are able to offer pain free laser hair removal through the use of the Allure Laser Epilator. The FDA-approved Allure Laser Epilator is a type of diode laser. Diode lasers were designed for all skin types, which means that the lasers do not specifically target melanin like other lasers. IPL and other lasers could not treat darker skin. This reduces pain and makes the treatment safe for nearly every skin tone.

To learn more about laser hair removal and laser hair removal pricing at Seattle Plastic Surgery, visit: https://www.seattleplasticsurgery.com/laser-hair-removal-specials/

All lasers used for laser hair removal heat the hair follicles over the course of multiple treatments to render the follicles incapable of producing new hair. With older lasers, more sessions were needed and permanent results not guaranteed. The Allure diode lasers usually provide permanent results in around four sessions, but this depends on your skin tone and the thickness of your hair. In general, diode lasers have shown to be more effective and provide permanent results compared to older lasers.

Dr. Javad Sajan of Seattle Plastic Surgery says, "This laser lets us remove all of the hair in a virtually painless way with no numbing cream. The benefits of this kind of laser largely outweighs any risk or pain associated with the procedure."

Seattle Plastic Surgery is currently offering special laser hair removal prices:

Small Area (Four Sessions): $99

Medium Area (Four Sessions): $259

Large Area (Four Sessions): $369

About Seattle Plastic Surgery: Seattle Plastic Surgery has served the Greater Seattle area for over two decades. With a dedicated staff of plastic surgeons, injectors, and master estheticians, Seattle Plastic Surgery offers a range of plastic surgeries and non-invasive services such as laser hair removal. The master estheticians at Seattle Plastic Surgery trained extensively to provide the best laser hair removal Seattle offers.

