Seattle Plastic Surgery Performs Facelift Without Anesthesia

SEATTLE, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The facelift is one of the most popular plastic surgery procedures in the United States. Patients desire inconspicuous scars, non-invasive surgical methods, and most importantly, a good result. With this in mind, the plastic surgeons at Seattle Plastic Surgery have revolutionized the facelift with the use of local anesthesia. The unique mini facelift at Seattle Plastic Surgery is a less invasive version of a traditional facelift (https://www.seattleplasticsurgery.com/facelift/). This method reduces the risk of facelifts while ensuring patient safety and comfort.

This mini facelift ( https://www.seattleplasticsurgery.com/mini-facelift-seattle-tacoma/ ) uses a smaller incision than a traditional facelift and requires less operating time. Like a facelift, it addresses sagging of the jowls and lower face. When combined with local anesthesia, these minimally invasive methods and lack of general anesthesia, allow for quicker and easier recovery time. This includes reducing the need for postoperative pain medications, fewer risks and side effects, and it can shorten overall recovery time.

The Seattle Plastic Surgery website ( https://www.seattleplasticsurgery.com/ ), discusses the benefits of local anesthesia and its advantages over general anesthesia, "Local anesthesia poses fewer risks than general anesthesia. Under local anesthesia, you are less likely to have complications during or after surgery. General anesthesia comes with some risk and uncomfortable side effects, such as nausea. Local anesthesia cuts these risks and allows you to remain comfortable during mini facelift surgery and recovery."

About Seattle Plastic Surgery: Seattle Plastic Surgery is one of Seattle's leading plastic surgery centers. With board-certified surgeons who perform hundreds of facelifts every year, Seattle Plastic Surgery is the gold standard for facial plastic surgery in the Pacific Northwest. They offer personalized plastic surgery that accounts for unique features and anatomy. In addition to facelifts, Seattle Plastic Surgery offers other plastic surgery procedures like breast augmentation, breast lift, tummy tuck, mommy makeover, liposuction, BOTOX, and many others. For more information about Seattle Plastic Surgery, visit https://www.seattleplasticsurgery.com/ .

