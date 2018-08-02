Seattle to Host 71 of World & Country's Top "Throwers" Age 30-90 at USATF National Masters Throws Championship Sat-Sun. Aug 4-5, 8am-6pm, Many Seattle Area Athletes

SEATTLE, Aug. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle will host 71 of the world and country's top "throwers" from 30 to 90 at the USA Track & Field National Masters Throws Championship Saturday-Sunday, August 4-5. The event will be at West Seattle Stadium, 4432 35th Avenue, SW, 8AM to 6PM Saturday and 8-5 Sunday. World champions, world and national record holders will compete in national age group championships. World and American records are likely.

The event spotlights the mission of masters track and field: lifetime fitness, health, and quality of life through training and competition.

Oldest competitor is William Platts, M90, Boise ID in the Throws Pentathlon, a national champion likely to set records in the 90-94 age group.

Many Seattle area athletes are competing. Media are welcome for photos and interviews.

Competitions will be in three blocks of events: the Throws Pentathlon, with the shot put, discus, hammer, javelin, and weight throw; the Superweight; and the Ultraweight Pentathlon. Men and women use implements varying weight by ten-year age. It is a very exciting competition.

Other potential stars include:

Eric Cole , M48; Flower Mound TX ; All Three Events; American Indoor Record 11.38 m (37'4"); American Record - Ultra Weight Pentathlon 5049; American Record - Indoor Super Weight 11.38m ; #1 in World - Weight 15.90m ; 2017 Outdoor Champion; 2017 Indoor Champion

W61; ; All Three Events; World Outdoor Throws Pentathlon Record 4727; Hall of Fame 2007; World Record - Discus ; World Record - Outdoor Throws Pentathlon 4727; American Record - Throws Pentathlon 5060; 2017 Outdoor Champion; 2018 Indoor Champion; 2018 Outdoor Champion Gloria Krug , W87; New Oxford PA ; All Three Events; American Indoor Record 5.39 m (17'8"); American Indoor Record 6.28 m (20'7"); Masters Hall of Fame. Indoor World Champion in Long Jump , Triple Jump, Shot Put, Disc, Hammer, Javelin, Weight; American Records - Indoor Long Jump 1.51m Triple Jump 3.15m ; American Records - Indoor Shot Put 6.81m , Super Weight 5.39m , Weight 8.10m ; Athlete of the year

Seattle area athletes include:

Connie Ballard , W61; Lynnwood WA ; Throws Pentathlon

, M57; ; Throws Pentathlon Tim Shannon , M55; Seattle WA ; All Three Events

Schedule: http://pacificnorthwest.usatf.org/Events/2018/2018-National-Masters-Throws-Championships.aspx#Schedule

Homepage and entries: http://pacificnorthwest.usatf.org/Events/2018/2018-National-Masters-Throws-Championships.aspx

Athletes by first name, with cities, events, awards, records: http://weinerpublic.com/20180801.doc

Source: Robert Weiner Associates, USATF Masters Communications Committee

CONTACTS:

Bob Weiner, USATF Masters Championships Media Director, 301-283-0821, cell 202-306-1200, weinerpublic@comcast.net

George Mathews (onsite media guidance and interviews), Meet Director, Seattle Masters Chair, NW Regional Masters Chair, 208-691-0193, georgemnathews99@gmail.com

Sandy Lee Triolo, USATF Masters Communications Chair, 240-258-8226, mtfcommchair@gmail.com

SOURCE Robert Weiner Associates and USATF Masters Communications Committee

