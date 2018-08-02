Seattle to Host 71 of World & Country's Top "Throwers" Age 30-90 at USATF National Masters Throws Championship Sat-Sun. Aug 4-5, 8am-6pm, Many Seattle Area Athletes
WORLD RECORD HOLDERS, WORLD CHAMPIONS COMPETING
West Seattle Stadium 4432 35th Ave SW
90-year-old William Platts, oldest competitor, may break American age records
SEATTLE, Aug. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle will host 71 of the world and country's top "throwers" from 30 to 90 at the USA Track & Field National Masters Throws Championship Saturday-Sunday, August 4-5. The event will be at West Seattle Stadium, 4432 35th Avenue, SW, 8AM to 6PM Saturday and 8-5 Sunday. World champions, world and national record holders will compete in national age group championships. World and American records are likely.
The event spotlights the mission of masters track and field: lifetime fitness, health, and quality of life through training and competition.
Oldest competitor is William Platts, M90, Boise ID in the Throws Pentathlon, a national champion likely to set records in the 90-94 age group.
Many Seattle area athletes are competing. Media are welcome for photos and interviews.
Competitions will be in three blocks of events: the Throws Pentathlon, with the shot put, discus, hammer, javelin, and weight throw; the Superweight; and the Ultraweight Pentathlon. Men and women use implements varying weight by ten-year age. It is a very exciting competition.
Other potential stars include:
- Eric Cole, M48; Flower Mound TX; All Three Events; American Indoor Record 11.38 m(37'4"); American Record - Ultra Weight Pentathlon 5049; American Record - Indoor Super Weight 11.38m; #1 in World - Weight 15.90m; 2017 Outdoor Champion; 2017 Indoor Champion
- Carol Finsrud, W61; Lockhart TX; All Three Events; World Outdoor Throws Pentathlon Record 4727; Hall of Fame 2007; World Record - Discus 40.76m; World Record - Outdoor Throws Pentathlon 4727; American Record - Throws Pentathlon 5060; 2017 Outdoor Champion; 2018 Indoor Champion; 2018 Outdoor Champion
- Gloria Krug, W87; New Oxford PA; All Three Events; American Indoor Record 5.39 m (17'8"); American Indoor Record 6.28 m (20'7"); Masters Hall of Fame. Indoor World Champion in Long Jump, Triple Jump, Shot Put, Disc, Hammer, Javelin, Weight; American Records - Indoor Long Jump 1.51m Triple Jump 3.15m; American Records - Indoor Shot Put 6.81m, Super Weight 5.39m, Weight 8.10m; Athlete of the year
- Oneithea Lewis, W58; Oakland Gardens NY; All Three Events; American Indoor Record 10.79 m (35'4"); American Indoor Record 10.59 m (34'9"); World Outdoor Throws Pentathlon Record 4841; Hall of Fame; American Records - Indoor Weight 15.22, Outdoor Weight 15.88, Outdoor Superweight 11.04; American Record - Ultraweight Pentathlon 5221; #1 in World - Super Weight Indoor 11.10m Outdoor 11.04m; 2017 Outdoor Champion; 2017 Indoor Champion; 2018 Indoor Champion; 2018 Outdoor Champion
- Joanne Marriott, W79; Arvada CO; All Three Events; American Indoor Record 7.72 m (25'4"); American Indoor Record 8.18 m (26'10"); #1 in World - Super Weight Indoor 7.50 Outdoor 7.99; #1 in World - Ultraweight Pentathlon 3866; National Champion Ultraweight Pentathlon; 2017 Outdoor Champion; 2017 Indoor Champion
Seattle area athletes include:
- Connie Ballard, W61; Lynnwood WA; Throws Pentathlon
- Erica Boivin, W59; Mukilteo WA; All Three Events
- Frank Zitnik III, M60; Lynnwood WA; Throws Pentathlon
- George Mathews, M75; Edmonds WA; Superweight; Ultraweight Pentathlon; American Indoor Record 10.51 m; American Indoor Record 10.60 m; 2017 Outdoor Champion; Indoor World Record weight throw since 2009. Also Meet Director
- Larry Wymer, M57; Seattle WA; Throws Pentathlon
- Tim Shannon, M55; Seattle WA; All Three Events
Schedule: http://pacificnorthwest.usatf.org/Events/2018/2018-National-Masters-Throws-Championships.aspx#Schedule
Homepage and entries: http://pacificnorthwest.usatf.org/Events/2018/2018-National-Masters-Throws-Championships.aspx
Athletes by first name, with cities, events, awards, records: http://weinerpublic.com/20180801.doc
Source: Robert Weiner Associates, USATF Masters Communications Committee
CONTACTS:
Bob Weiner, USATF Masters Championships Media Director, 301-283-0821, cell 202-306-1200, weinerpublic@comcast.net
George Mathews (onsite media guidance and interviews), Meet Director, Seattle Masters Chair, NW Regional Masters Chair, 208-691-0193, georgemnathews99@gmail.com
Sandy Lee Triolo, USATF Masters Communications Chair, 240-258-8226, mtfcommchair@gmail.com
SOURCE Robert Weiner Associates and USATF Masters Communications Committee