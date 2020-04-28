Seattle's Bikini Baristas Reveals Normalized Sexual Harassment in Bikini Coffee Shops

SEATTLE, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Magic Lantern Pictures presents Seattle's Bikini Baristas, a short documentary film exploring the scantily-clad-barista coffee shop scene. The film exposes how female "bikini baristas" struggle with the troublesome and inappropriate behavior of their male clientele, and the way in which sexual harassment is essentially part of the job. After being featured in five film festivals, including the Tacoma Film Festival, the film will premiere on Magic Lantern Picture's YouTube channel on Friday, May 1.

Official trailer (PRNewsfoto/Magic Lantern Pictures)

As one baristas shares, "In America sex sells. Quite frankly, I'm here making money off of the men who are checking me out."

Director Benjamin Nolot explains, "We first began filming in the Bikini Barista coffee stands as part of a larger commentary on the sexual culture in America, but what we discovered was something we didn't expect: the rampant normalization and commodification of sexual harassment."

Despite Governor Jay Inslee's prohibition of non-essential business activities in order to minimize the spread of COVID-19, these shops remain open.

Viewers will be able to watch the film for free at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=srvKMRhon2w

About the Filmmakers:

Benjamin Nolot (director, producer, writer) is an award-winning American filmmaker and abolitionist. He is the founder of Magic Lantern Pictures, and the founder and CEO of Exodus Cry, which campaigns aggressively for the abolition of sex trafficking. He is known for his feature films Nefarious: Merchant of Souls (2011), Liberated: The New Sexual Revolution (2017, acquired by Netflix), and Beyond Fantasy (2020, represented by Submarine Entertainment).

Morgan Perry (producer) is an American film producer and director known for the documentaries Sex+Money: A National Search for Human Worth (2011), Liberated: The New Sexual Revolution and Beyond Fantasy.

Connect with us:

Instagram: @magiclanternpictures

Twitter: @magiclantern_

Facebook: MagicLanternPictures

About Magic Lantern Pictures:

Magic Lantern Pictures creates unflinching films that take viewers to the front lines of current social issues. The studio's first film, Liberated: The New Sexual Revolution, released worldwide on Netflix in 2018. Magic Lantern Pictures grew from the nonprofit work of Exodus Cry.

SOURCE Magic Lantern Pictures

Related Links

http://magiclanternpictures.org

