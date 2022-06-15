Seattle's Dr. Javad Sajan Of Allure Esthetic Accepts Insurance For Facial Feminization Surgery & MTF Body Contouring

Insurance Companies Increase Coverage For Transgender Surgeries

SEATTLE, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Undergoing a physical transition as a gender non-conforming person can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars. Around the United States, more insurance companies and workplaces are beginning to offer better or full coverage for gender surgeries such as facial feminization , hairline lowering , breast augmentation , tracheal shave , Brazilian butt lift , and MTF body contouring . Without insurance, these two procedures can cost tens of thousands.

Dr. Javad Sajan—one of the top gender surgeons in the United States—works with most major insurance companies, including those from outside Washington State. Few surgeons accept insurance for facial feminization , hairline lowering, and transgender body contouring because they are highly variable and complicated procedures. This can make them difficult to get covered and requires a skilled surgeon.

Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery and Dr. Sajan have dedicated insurance coordinators who act as direct liaisons between patients and insurance companies. This helps patients get their surgeries covered and takes much of the stress off of patients. He also works to provide a transparent environment when it comes to pricing and insurance. His website features pages dedicated to transgender insurance coverage .

His transgender patients have amazing things to say about Dr. Sajan and working with the insurance coordinators at Allure Esthetic, "I had top surgery one month ago with Dr. Sajan. He did an amazing job with my surgery and his nurse team is so kind and responsive. The insurance coordinator on staff was very helpful and even assisted me in rescheduling so my insurance would pay for it instead of making me pay out of pocket. Great service all around."

About Dr. Javad Sajan: Dr. Javad Sajan of Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery is Seattle's top plastic surgeon. He performs hundreds of surgeries every year including traditional plastic surgeries and gender affirming procedures. Dr. Sajan specializes in both masculinization and feminization surgeries including FFS and body contouring. He is continues to learn the latest advancements in gender surgery to offer the best care to his patients.

