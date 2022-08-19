Seaweed Snacks Market Size to Grow by USD 1.10 billion with 30% of the contribution from North America - Technavio

Key Market Dynamics

The rising demand for healthy food among the global population has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. The increasing use of fertilizers and pesticides has, in turn, led to many plants becoming resistant to these fertilizers and pesticides. Therefore, to increase the effect of these chemicals and fertilizers on plants and increase the yield, many farmers are using pesticides and fertilizers with stronger chemical compositions. In addition, The growing prominence of online shopping is a seaweed snacks market trend that is expected to have a positive impact in the coming years. The online distribution channel, also known as e-commerce, has been significantly fueling the growth of the global seaweed snacks market over the last decade. The increased global penetration of smartphones has fueled a significant rise in the number of e-commerce vendors across the world.

However, the distribution challenges will be a major challenge for the seaweed snacks market during the forecast period. Retail stores such as supermarkets, hypermarkets, and large chains of discount or convenience stores have become important distribution modes for manufacturers and vendors of seaweed snacks. However, this presents some serious challenges for manufacturers. Manufacturers are under significant pressure regarding the prices and margins of seaweed snacks products, as retail stores operate at a lower profit margin.

Seaweed Snacks Market Segmentation Analysis

Distribution Channel

Offline: The seaweed snacks market share growth in the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. The offline distribution segment includes supermarkets, hypermarkets, discount stores, convenience stores, and individual retailers. Vendors in the market are focusing on expanding their geographical presence. They are collaborating with large retail outlets, such as Walmart Inc. (Walmart), Costco Wholesale Corp. (Costco), and The Kroger Co. (Kroger), some prominent supermarkets that offer seaweed snacks.



Online

Geography

North America: 30% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for seaweed snacks in North America . Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The rising demand for better-for-you food items among consumers will facilitate the seaweed snacks market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

Seaweed Snacks Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The seaweed snacks market report covers the following areas:

Seaweed Snacks Market Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist seaweed snacks market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the seaweed snacks market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the seaweed snacks market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of seaweed snacks market vendors

Seaweed Snacks Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.65% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.10 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.37 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 30% Key consumer countries US, Canada, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AKS Global Ltd., CJ CheilJedang Corp., Eden Foods Inc., gimMe Health Foods Inc., Honest to Goodness, Kimnori USA Inc., KPOP Foods Inc., Nora Seaweed Snacks, Oceans Halo, Sabiha Anees, Seaman Seaweed Chips, Seamore, SeaSnax, SEAWEED MARKET OU, Taokaenoi Food and Marketing PCL, and Thai Korean Seaweed Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 CJ CheilJedang Corp.

Exhibit 89: CJ CheilJedang Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 90: CJ CheilJedang Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: CJ CheilJedang Corp. - Key offerings

10.4 gimMe Health Foods Inc.

Exhibit 92: gimMe Health Foods Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 93: gimMe Health Foods Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: gimMe Health Foods Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Honest to Goodness

Exhibit 95: Honest to Goodness - Overview



Exhibit 96: Honest to Goodness - Product / Service



Exhibit 97: Honest to Goodness - Key offerings

10.6 Kimnori USA Inc.

Inc. Exhibit 98: Kimnori USA Inc. - Overview

Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 99: Kimnori USA Inc. - Product / Service

Inc. - Product / Service

Exhibit 100: Kimnori USA Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 KPOP Foods Inc.

Exhibit 101: KPOP Foods Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 102: KPOP Foods Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: KPOP Foods Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 Nora Seaweed Snacks

Exhibit 104: Nora Seaweed Snacks - Overview



Exhibit 105: Nora Seaweed Snacks - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: Nora Seaweed Snacks - Key offerings

10.9 Oceans Halo

Exhibit 107: Oceans Halo - Overview



Exhibit 108: Oceans Halo - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Oceans Halo - Key offerings

10.10 SeaSnax

Exhibit 110: SeaSnax - Overview



Exhibit 111: SeaSnax - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: SeaSnax - Key offerings

10.11 SEAWEED MARKET OU

Exhibit 113: SEAWEED MARKET OU - Overview



Exhibit 114: SEAWEED MARKET OU - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: SEAWEED MARKET OU - Key offerings

10.12 Taokaenoi Food and Marketing PCL

Exhibit 116: Taokaenoi Food and Marketing PCL - Overview



Exhibit 117: Taokaenoi Food and Marketing PCL - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Taokaenoi Food and Marketing PCL - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Taokaenoi Food and Marketing PCL - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 120: Inclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 121: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 122: Research methodology



Exhibit 123: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 124: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 125: List of abbreviations

