SeaWorld, Aquatica, and Discovery Cove Parks in Orlando Set to Reopen June 11

ORLANDO, Fla., June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc., one of the world's leading theme park and entertainment companies, announced today a phased reopening (with capacity limitations) of SeaWorld Orlando, Aquatica Orlando, and Discovery Cove on June 11, 2020. The reopening of the parks will include enhanced health and safety protocols for cleaning and sanitizing, physical distancing, face covering requirements, and temperature screening. A new online reservation system will also help manage capacity so that guests can enjoy a safe and fun experience while maintaining physical distancing. The phased reopening plan was approved by the State of Florida.

"We thank Governor DeSantis, Orange County Mayor Demings, Orlando Mayor Dyer, and the members of the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force for their support of tourism in Central Florida as we prepare to reopen our Orlando parks to the public on June 11," said Marc Swanson, interim CEO of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. "Over the past two months, we have worked with state and local health officials, third party medical and epidemiology experts, and attraction industry leaders to enhance our strict health, safety, and cleanliness standards. We are committed to the health and safety of our guests, employees, and animals in our care, and will continue to follow the guidance of health officials as conditions evolve."

"We couldn't be more excited to reopen our three Orlando parks - SeaWorld, Aquatica, and Discovery Cove," said Kyle Miller, president of SeaWorld Orlando, Aquatica, Discovery Cove. "We know our guests are anxious to return, and we're working hard to provide a safe environment so they can enjoy many more memorable experiences with us and their friends and family."

SeaWorld Orlando, Aquatica Orlando and Discovery Cove have launched new safety websites with detailed information about the measures that guests can expect when the parks reopen, including key operational changes. Specific information by park can be found by visiting the following websites:

To help manage capacity to maintain physical distancing within the parks, all parks will require advance online reservations. Guests will be asked to visit the reservation pages of park websites where reservations will be required to guarantee entry given anticipated demand. Reservations will be available starting at 10:00AM ET on June 8, 2020. Please visit seaworld.com/orlando/reservation, aquatica.com/orlando/reservation, and discoverycove.com for more details.

Guests can receive the latest information on hours of operation for each Orlando park by visiting the following websites: SeaWorld.com/Orlando, Aquatica.com/Orlando and DiscoveryCove.com.

