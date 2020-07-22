SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment Offers Free Admission for U.S. Military Veterans and their Families

ORLANDO, Fla., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting today, SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment is offering FREE admission for U.S. military veterans and their families to safely visit its SeaWorld Orlando, SeaWorld San Antonio, and Busch Gardens Tampa parks. U.S. military veterans and retirees can redeem their complimentary single-day ticket(s), valid through November 11, for themselves and up to three friends or family members online at www.WavesofHonor.com. This offer will be valid at SeaWorld San Diego and Busch Gardens Williamsburg upon the parks' reopening dates.

In addition to enhancing the parks' already strict health and safety measures, capacity at each park is carefully limited to create even more open space for guests to enjoy a fun and inspiring experience while maintaining physical distancing in a safe environment. As reservations are required and limited for every visit, guests are encouraged to make their reservations early.

Since its launch in 2005, more than 10 million guests - active duty military members, veterans, and their families - have enjoyed the SeaWorld family of parks for free through the Waves of Honor program. This year, in addition to the free offer, veterans have the option to add up to four additional guest tickets for 50% off to SeaWorld Orlando, SeaWorld San Antonio or Busch Gardens Tampa. Veterans who take advantage of the ticket offer can also receive 10 dollars off All-Day Dining and 50% off Quick Queue Unlimited, the company's front-of-line access option, for attractions at SeaWorld Orlando and San Antonio Parks, and Busch Gardens Tampa.

"It is an honor and a privilege for our SeaWorld and Busch Gardens family to extend free park admission to our country's veterans and their families, and provide them with memorable experiences that are not only fun, but more importantly safe," said Marc Swanson, Interim Chief Executive Officer of SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment. "Our long-standing commitment to members of the US military through the Waves of Honor program is our way of saying thank you to all of the brave individuals who serve and sacrifice for this country."

The Waves of Honor program already provides complimentary admission for U.S. active duty military personnel, activated or drilling reservists, and National Guardsmen and up to three dependents. Additional discounts and offers are available for active military and veterans through MWR and ITT offices on U.S. military bases and online at www.WavesofHonor.com. These offers are available year-round and may differ by park.

SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment is committed to the health and safety of our guests, employees, and the animals in our care. The parks have worked diligently with state and local health officials, outside consultants and attraction industry leaders to enhance our already strict health, safety and cleanliness standards. These protocols and guidelines will be modified based on evolving industry standards and methodologies, public health, and governmental directives, and advancing scientific knowledge on the transmissibility of COVID-19. For detailed information about the measures that guests can expect when visiting the resort, including key operational changes, visit https://seaworldentertainment.com/park-reopening-and-safety/ or individual park pages for parks that are currently open:

SeaWorld Orlando: Seaworld.com/orlando/park-info/park-safety/

SeaWorld San Antonio: Seaworld.com/san-antonio/park-info/park-safety/

Busch Gardens Tampa: Buschgardens.com/tampa/park-info/park-safety/

