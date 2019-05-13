Sebacic Acid Market Size Worth $327.3 Million by 2025 | CAGR: 3.7%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sebacic acid market size is projected to reach USD 327.3 million by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The global market is projected to register a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for new and improved cosmetics and rising demand for bio-degradable polymers in automotive, packaging, and other industries is driving market.

Key suggestions from the report:

Global sebacic acid volume is projected to reach nearly 40 kilo tons by 2025, with growth driven by a positive outlook on end-use industries, such as lubricants, cosmetics, and metal working

In terms of revenue, the cosmetics segment is projected to ascend at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2018 to 2025 due to escalating demand for personal care and hygiene products

Polymer manufacturing led the application segment in 2017 and accounted for 28.5% of the global revenue

Some of the prominent companies in the global sebacic acid market include Arkema, Inc.; Hokoku Corp.; Sebacic India Ltd.; and Jayant Agro-Organics Ltd.

Most of these companies are targeting regional supremacy by entering into collaborations with cosmetic and oil companies.

Read 113 page research report with TOC on "Sebacic Acid Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Cosmetics, Lubricants, Polymers, Lubricants), By Region (North America, Europe, LATAM, APAC, MEA), And Segment Forecast, 2018 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/sebacic-acid-market

Sebacic acid is one of the most popular cosmetic ingredients, as it is classified under non-hazardous chemicals and has multiple properties to suit skin care products, such as sun-screens, foundations, and concealers.

Rising demand for cosmetics and increasing awareness about these products, mainly through social media, has led to the growth of the sebacic acid market. Asia Pacific leads the global market owing to increasing population and urbanization along with rapid industrialization. The region is anticipated to maintain its dominance due to affordable infrastructure and cheap labor. Asian countries like China and India are among the leading exporters of the chemical. India, with its favorable climatic conditions, is also one of the largest producers of castor seeds and thus of its derivatives including sebacic acid.

Grand View Research has segmented the global sebacic acid market on the basis of application and region:

Sebacic Acid Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Polymers



Cosmetics



Lubricants



Others (Metal Working Fluids, Paints & Coatings etc.)

Sebacic Acid Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S





Canada



Europe



Germany





France





U.K.





Italy



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea



Latin America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

Find more research reports on Specialty And Fine Chemicals Industry, by Grand View Research:

Calcium Aluminosilicate Market – Global calcium aluminosilicate market growth is expected to grow over the forecast period on account of growing food and pharmaceutical industry.

Global calcium aluminosilicate market growth is expected to grow over the forecast period on account of growing food and pharmaceutical industry. Flame Resistant Fabric Market – Global flame resistant fabric market is expected to grow over the forecast period on account of increasing demand from chemical and oil & gas industries.

Global flame resistant fabric market is expected to grow over the forecast period on account of increasing demand from chemical and oil & gas industries. Release Agents Market – Global release agents market is expected to witness growth on account of application growth in rubber, plastics, paper, food and concrete industries.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.