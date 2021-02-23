SEBiotic™ Receives No Objections Letter from FDA for GRAS Submission

CHINO, Calif., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics is proud to announce SEBiotic™ received a No Objections Letter from the FDA for its GRAS, which stands for Generally Recognized As Safe, submission.

The GRAS Notification Program is a voluntary submission for products that are intended as food additives. Based on our extensive research, specifications, intended usage, history, preparation and reports, the GRAS submission for SEBiotic™ was reviewed by the FDA and granted a No Further Questions letter regarding its safety.

"We're incredibly proud of the entire team of our scientists, researchers and regulatory staff for this accomplishment," said Vic Rathi, president and CEO of the company.

A shelf-stable and heat-stable probiotic, SEBiotic™, forms a protective endospore that allows it to survive the harsh conditions of the stomach, as well as manufacturing and distribution practices. Due to its shelf-stable and-heat stable properties, it can be stored without refrigeration, saving you valuable money and resources.*

Studies show SEBiotic™ promotes microflora balance, supports immunomodulation and intestinal homeostasis, and promotes digestive and abdominal health. The powerful spore-former can be used in dietary supplements, protein powders, drinks and baked goods.*

In addition to the FDA letter, SEBiotic™ has received approval as a natural health product by Health Canada. It is also Vegan, Kosher, Halal and Non-GMO Project Certified. Learn more at SpecialtyEnzymes.com.

Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics is a leading probiotic manufacturer offering a full line of more than 25 probiotic strains, including Lactobacillus, Saccharomyces, and Bifidobacterium, for a range of nutraceutical, food and beverage applications. We specialize in Bacilli species – our Bacillus spore-forming probiotic strains are robust and shelf-stable, unrivaled in their ability to withstand harsh environments and remain effective. Plus, they are science-backed with multiple studies showing their safety and benefits.*

As a true manufacturer with decades of experience in nutraceuticals, we have true supply chain visibility and provide unparalleled technical support through every step of the process. Our strict quality standards are backed by a lengthy list of the most rigorous third-party certifications.

* These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

SOURCE Speciality Enzymes & Probiotics