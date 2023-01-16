Seborrheic Dermatitis Treatment Market to Reach USD 6.6 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 11.0% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The rise in the number of autoimmune diseases such as HIV (human immunodeficiency virus), and psoriasis, increase in the number dermatological clinics, and rise in number of treatment options for seborrheic dermatitis drive the growth of the global seborrheic dermatitis treatment market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Seborrheic Dermatitis Treatment Market by Dosage form (Shampoo, Cream, Ointment, Tablet, Others), by Treatment (Anti inflammatory, Anti fungal, Antibiotics, Others), by Type (Prescription Based Drugs, Over the Counter Drugs), by Distribution channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail pharmacy, Online Pharmacy): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". According to the report, the global seborrheic dermatitis treatment industry generated $2.3 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $6.6 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 11.0% from 2022 to 2031.

Download Free Sample Report- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13783

Prime determinants of growth

The rise in the number of autoimmune diseases such as HIV (human immunodeficiency virus), and psoriasis, technological advancement in healthcare sector, increase in the number of research activities, increase in the number dermatological clinics, and rise in number of treatment options for seborrheic dermatitis drive the growth of the global seborrheic dermatitis treatment market. However, high cost of treatment options for seborrheic dermatitis, availability of home remedies and other treatment options for seborrheic dermatitis restrict the market growth. Moreover, rise in adoption of key strategies such as collaboration, acquisition, agreement and partnership by seborrheic dermatitis treatment industry that manufacture seborrheic dermatitis treatment device present new opportunities in the coming years.

Impact of Covid-19 on Seborrheic Dermatitis Treatment Market Globally-

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global seborrheic dermatitis treatment market. Most of the diagnostic cases are postpone or rescheduled due to conversion of dermatological clinics, diagnostic centers into COVID hospitals.

Decrease in the number of consultations for skin diseases due the COVID-19 outbreak hampered the growth of seborrheic dermatitis treatment market. As COVID-19 was highly infectious, doctors needed protective equipment kit (PPE Kit) in their clinics for treatment and diagnosis purpose.

Moreover, sharp cut in disposable income of people and decrease in adoption of drugs for non-emergency treatment also restrained the market growth. There was delay, reschedule, or cancellation of outpatient visits. Interruptions and disruptions affected facilities and supply chain.

In addition, decrease in number of research activities for skin treatment hindered the market growth in 2020.

The cream segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on dosage form, the cream segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the global seborrheic dermatitis treatment market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 12.1% from 2022 to 2031, owing to high presence of different anti-fungal, anti-inflammatory creams for treatment of seborrheic dermatitis, and rise in adoption of over-the-counter creams for treatment of seborrheic dermatitis.

The prescription-based drugs segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on type, the prescription-based drugs segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global seborrheic dermatitis treatment market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to rise in awareness among the people regarding importance of prescription-based drugs and availability of prescription-based drugs in retail and hospital pharmacy. However, the over the counter drugs segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.4% from 2022 to 2031, owing to initiatives taken by government for the development of pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries and increase in number of approvals for OTCs drugs.

For Purchase Inquiry- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/13783

The hospital pharmacy segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on distribution channel, the hospital pharmacy segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the global seborrheic dermatitis treatment market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 11.5% from 2022 to 2031, owing to increase in the prevalence of skin disorders and rise in consultations for seborrheic dermatitis.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global seborrheic dermatitis treatment market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to rise in the number of product launch and new product approvals for seborrheic dermatitis treatment products and high presence of key players. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 12.0% from 2022 to 2031, owing to rise in awareness among the people regarding skin health and increased disposable income.

Leading Market Players: -

ALMIRALL S.A.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

D3 Development Inc.

F. HOFFMAN-LA ROCHE AG

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

LEO PHARMA A/S

lupin Limited

Medimetricks Pharmaceutical Inc.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry:

mHealth Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

Healthcare IT Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028

COPD and Asthma Devices Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028

3D Printing Healthcare Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028

Advanced Wound Care Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research