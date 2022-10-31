Seborrheic Keratosis Treatment Size to Grow by USD 786.38 Mn, Cryotherapy to be Largest Revenue-generating Application Segment - Technavio

Oct 31, 2022, 04:15 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The seborrheic keratosis treatment market size is expected to grow by USD 786.38 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.45% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The growing preference for the aesthetic quotient is driving the seborrheic keratosis treatment market growth. However, factors such as the lack of approved drug therapies may challenge market growth.
Seborrheic Keratosis Treatment 2022-2026: Segmentation
- Application
- Cryotherapy: The cryotherapy segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Cryotherapy uses the extreme cold produced by liquid nitrogen or argon gas to destroy abnormal tissues. It is used for treating external tumors, such as seborrheic keratosis. The rising prevalence of seborrheic keratosis is increasing the demand for safe and effective treatment, which will propel the growth of the segment.
- Electrocautery
- Others
- Geography
- North America: North America will account for 29% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the increasing geriatric population. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The US and Canada are the key countries for the seborrheic keratosis treatment market in North America.
- Europe
- Asia
- Rest Of World (ROW)
Seborrheic Keratosis Treatment Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the seborrheic keratosis treatment market include Aclaris Therapeutics Inc., BioLineRx Ltd., Brymill Cryogenic Systems, Cortex Technology, Cryo Innovations, CryoConcepts LP, Cryoswiss GmbH, Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH, H and O Equipments, and Special Medical Technology s.r.o.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Seborrheic Keratosis Treatment Market size
- Seborrheic Keratosis Treatment Market trends
- Seborrheic Keratosis Treatment Market industry analysis
Seborrheic Keratosis Treatment Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist seborrheic keratosis treatment market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the seborrheic keratosis treatment market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the seborrheic keratosis treatment market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of seborrheic keratosis treatment market vendors
Seborrheic Keratosis Treatment Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.45%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 786.38 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.88
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 29%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, Germany, Japan, and China
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Aclaris Therapeutics Inc., BioLineRx Ltd., Brymill Cryogenic Systems, Cortex Technology, Cryo Innovations, CryoConcepts LP, Cryoswiss GmbH, Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH, H and O Equipments, and Special Medical Technology s.r.o
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Application
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 5.3 Cryotherapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Cryotherapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Cryotherapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Cryotherapy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Cryotherapy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Electrocautery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Electrocautery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Electrocautery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Electrocautery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Electrocautery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 87: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
- Exhibit 89: Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 90: Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 91: Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 92: Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 93: Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.4 BioLineRx Ltd.
- Exhibit 94: BioLineRx Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 95: BioLineRx Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 96: BioLineRx Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.5 Brymill Cryogenic Systems
- Exhibit 97: Brymill Cryogenic Systems - Overview
- Exhibit 98: Brymill Cryogenic Systems - Product / Service
- Exhibit 99: Brymill Cryogenic Systems - Key offerings
- 10.6 Cortex Technology
- Exhibit 100: Cortex Technology - Overview
- Exhibit 101: Cortex Technology - Product / Service
- Exhibit 102: Cortex Technology - Key offerings
- 10.7 Cryo Innovations
- Exhibit 103: Cryo Innovations - Overview
- Exhibit 104: Cryo Innovations - Product / Service
- Exhibit 105: Cryo Innovations - Key offerings
- 10.8 CryoConcepts LP
- Exhibit 106: CryoConcepts LP - Overview
- Exhibit 107: CryoConcepts LP - Product / Service
- Exhibit 108: CryoConcepts LP - Key offerings
- 10.9 Cryoswiss GmbH
- Exhibit 109: Cryoswiss GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 110: Cryoswiss GmbH - Product / Service
- Exhibit 111: Cryoswiss GmbH - Key offerings
- 10.10 Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH
- Exhibit 112: Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 113: Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH - Product / Service
- Exhibit 114: Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH - Key offerings
- 10.11 H and O Equipments
- Exhibit 115: H and O Equipments - Overview
- Exhibit 116: H and O Equipments - Product / Service
- Exhibit 117: H and O Equipments - Key offerings
- 10.12 Special Medical Technology s.r.o
- Exhibit 118: Special Medical Technology s.r.o - Overview
- Exhibit 119: Special Medical Technology s.r.o - Product / Service
- Exhibit 120: Special Medical Technology s.r.o - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 121: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 122: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 123: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 124: Research methodology
- Exhibit 125: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 126: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 127: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
