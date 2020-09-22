Sec. Mike Pompeo, Sen. Josh Hawley to Speak on First Night of Family Research Council Action's Values Voter Summit 2020

WASHINGTON, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Research Council Action's fifteenth annual Values Voter Summit will begin on Tuesday evening at 8:00 p.m. ET. Senator Josh Hawley, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, is scheduled to be the first speaker. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is also scheduled to speak on Tuesday night. Instead of attending in person, this year values voters will join the all-virtual event from their own homes and churches.

Other speakers confirmed for Tuesday evening include Eric Metaxas, Allie Stuckey, Rep. Chip Roy (R-Tex.), Vicky Hartzler (R-Mo.), Walker Wildmon, Dave Hoppe, Gary Bauer, Andrew Brunson, Acting USAID Administrator John Barsa, and Rep. Mark Walker (R-N.C.).

President Trump is scheduled to speak on Friday, and Secretary Ben Carson is scheduled to speak on Thursday. Other confirmed speakers this week include: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.), Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Pastor Jack Hibbs, Rep. Jody Hice (R-Ga.), Rep. Mike Johnson (R-La.), Rep. Ann Wagner (R-Mo.), Michele Bachmann, Abby Johnson, Dana Loesch, Bishop Vincent Mathews, Eric Metaxas, Tim Wildmon, Benjamin Watson, Andrew Wommack, Melissa Ohden, Virginia Prodan, Scott Rasmussen, Abigail Shrier, Dr. Carol Swain, Larry Taunton, and Scott Turner, the executive director of the White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council, among others.

This year's summit will also feature a brand-new episode format. These episodes will feature roundtable discussion and interviews and will stream live September 22-25 from 8:00 p.m. Eastern. Additionally, due to the online format, registration is offered at no charge, providing free access to the nightly episodes, as well as the activist training session, which will stream on September 26 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Eastern.

Values Voter Summit 2020 sponsors also include AFA Action, American Values, Truth & Liberty Coalition, Judicial Crisis Network, and Family Research Council. Bott Radio Network is the radio sponsor, and The Christian Post is the first-time media sponsor.

