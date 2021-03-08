SEC-Registered Transfer Agent Vertalo and North Capital Join Forces to Provide Escrow Services for Digital and Analog Issuance Clients

AUSTIN, Texas, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertalo is excited to announce that it has integrated with North Capital Private Securities , a registered broker dealer and clearing / carrying firm, to handle payment processing & fiat currency escrow for five issuers raising funds from investors via the Vertalo platform. Escrow services offered by North Capital follow KYC/AML, Accreditation, and Document Signing processes managed by Vertalo on behalf of its licensees and issuer clients. After investors have completed the Vertalo I/O onboarding process, processing investment commitments and offering escrow services closes the loop and connects issuers to their new investors.

North Capital's proprietary TransactAPI technology enables Vertalo to securely transfer key investor data, including KYC/AML data performed by Vertalo partners, like NetKi, when an investor begins the funding process. This allows Vertalo and its issuers to produce a seamless investor experience, bypassing redundant KYC checks and allowing investors to proceed from interest, to commitment, through document signature and on to funding for primary issuances.

The result of this partnership is that investors can quickly and confidently move from expressing interest in an offering, through qualification, transaction, and settlement, to issuance of securities and registration of the issuers' cap tables in a shorter amount of time than previously possible.

Dave Hendricks, CEO of Vertalo says, "Vertalo and North Capital have been scoping out a way to work together for over a year. As it became clear that we needed to work with an API-first partner like ourselves, Vertalo took a deep dive into escrow and payment processors and quickly came to the realization that North Capital had a world-class team, product, and approach that would work for Vertalo and its growing client base. The ability to close investor funding as a step in the investor onboarding process is crucial to our issuer clients and Vertalo's broader mission of connecting and enabling the digital asset ecosystem."

"We're delighted to be working with Vertalo, an innovative registered transfer agent that has been highly effective in competing in the private securities market," said James P. Dowd, CEO of North Capital. "Vertalo and we both maintain an API-first approach to technology, which is essential to developing scalable infrastructure. While there is some overlap in our capabilities, North Capital is focused on primary transactions, settlement, and secondary trading through our PPEX ATS, and Vertalo is focused on the customer onboarding and record keeping processes, so there are strong synergies between our two firms."

About Vertalo

Launched in 2018, Vertalo is a B2B SaaS company founded to map the gaps between primary and secondary trading of digital securities offerings. As the 'Operating System for Digital Assets', Vertalo is focused on connecting and enabling the digital asset economy, providing an industry-leading cap table and investor onboarding solution that facilitates direct ownership and direct listing of any private asset. A subsidiary of SeriesX, Vertalo is headquartered in Austin, TX with offices in New York City and San Francisco Bay Area. Learn more about SeriesX and Vertalo at www.vertalo.com .

About North Capital

North Capital Investment Technology provides comprehensive digital platform technology, brokerage, and advisory solutions for private and other exempt securities, supporting issuers, broker-dealers, funding platforms, and investment advisors in primary offerings and secondary trading. Through its registered broker-dealer North Capital Private Securities Corporation, the firm offers technology-enabled escrow, streamlined investor vetting and compliance management, transaction processing, online payments, clearing, custody, and secondary trading. For more information, visit http://www.northcapital.com .

SOURCE Vertalo

