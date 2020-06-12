Sec. Scalia to Address Economic Recovery At Launch of National Coronavirus Commission's Final Report

WASHINGTON, June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Coronavirus Recovery Commission will unveil its final report to save both lives and livelihoods at a virtual event with The National Press Club including a keynote address from United States Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia.

A project of The Heritage Foundation, The National Coronavirus Recovery Commission recommends an all-of-society approach to recovery recognizing that good public health policy is good economic policy.

The commission's final report includes 265 recommendations for governments at every level, the private sector, and civil society to move America prudently toward recovery.

The National Coronavirus Recovery Commission developed the final report with input from 17 top experts and thinkers from government, public health, disaster response and relief, academia and education, business, the faith community, and ideas from hundreds of Americans who submitted comments at coronaviruscommission.com.

WHAT: The National Coronavirus Recovery Commission's Final Report Release

WHO:

Hosted by:

Kay C. James

Chairman of the National Coronavirus Recovery Commission and President of The Heritage Foundation

Keynote:

The Honorable Eugene Scalia

United States Secretary of Labor

Featuring:

Members of the National Coronavirus Recovery Commission

WHEN: Monday, June 15, 3:00-3:45 p.m. EDT

WHERE: Virtual event with The National Press Club. Register here

The final report including 265 recommendations will be available shortly after 3 p.m. Monday, June 15 at CoronavirusCommission.com.

