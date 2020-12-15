Sechrist Industries Announces Promotion of Deepak Talati to General Manager

ANAHEIM, Calif., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sechrist Industries, a leading manufacturer of Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy chambers, announces the promotion of Deepak Talati to General Manager effective immediately. He replaces John Razzano who has retired after 11 years with Sechrist Industries.

"I am confident that Deepak brings great leadership to the company," said Razzano. "I can think of no better end to my career than knowing my team will continue to succeed with Deepak's strategic guidance."

Deepak was hired by Sechrist Industries in 1998 as the Director of Technical Operations, with his most recent promotion to Sr. Vice President of Operations and R&D in 2017. Throughout his time with Sechrist, Deepak has been responsible for strategic oversight and management of various functional areas including manufacturing, research and development, engineering, supply chain and facilities.

"I am excited for this new opportunity with my dedicated team," said Talati, "It is inspiring to lead a visionary company using new technologies to heal more patients."

About Sechrist Industries

Sechrist Industries has developed and manufactured hyperbaric chambers since 1973. As a world leader in hyperbaric technology, we identify and fulfill healthcare opportunities that improve patient care, add convenience and efficiency for the practitioner, and provide high quality and cost-effective technology applications with a positive return on investment. Sechrist has designed and shipped hyperbaric chambers to over 172 countries and is committed to ongoing hyperbaric therapy research.

