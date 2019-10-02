Second Acquisition by Allen Tate Realtors Since Partnership With Howard Hanna

PITTSBURGH and WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hanna Holdings announced today that Howard Hanna Real Estate Services' sister company, Allen Tate Realtors®, has made its second acquisition since partnering with Howard Hanna.

Allen Tate Realtors has acquired Realty One, an independent residential brokerage firm based in Winston Salem, NC, serving the greater Triad region.

"We are proud to welcome Realty One to the Howard Hanna family of companies," said Howard W. "Hoby" Hanna, III, president of Howard Hanna Real Estate. "This is the second acquisition for Allen Tate in the past month as we continue to grow the company, solidifying our market position in the Carolinas and the Southeast."

Established in 2010, Realty One is an independent, family-owned residential real estate company with more than 65 experienced real estate agents serving clients throughout Forsyth, Guilford, Davidson, Davie, Stokes, Surry and Yadkin counties. In 2018, Realty One closed $93 million in sales volume.

Eric Munger, owner and broker-in-charge of Realty One, will join the Allen Tate-Winston Salem leadership team, along with branch leaders Angela Kalamaras and Holly Lindsey. A lifelong resident of the Triad, Munger has been a licensed Realtor since 1999. Along with his wife Jessica, he started Realty One as a virtual agency in 2010, moving to the company's first brick-and-mortar office in 2015.

"Very rarely in a marketplace can two cultures come together as one when they were previously competitors. Eric has established so much in a short time. Together, we will provide the very, very best to our clients and the community," said Pat Riley, president and CEO of the Allen Tate Companies.

"Allen Tate aligns with who we are. We've built our business by caring about our agents, our clients and our community. We value both identity as individuals and collaboration as a team. And like Allen Tate, we believe that homeownership is a lifelong journey and relationship," Munger said. "When we first talked with Allen Tate, we saw the opportunity to take what we built and become part of something bigger. Allen Tate has the tools, technology, and resources, as well as the independent, personal brand and standards that we have always valued."

In September 2018, Allen Tate Realtors joined forces with Howard Hanna, the third-largest real estate company in the United States and the largest home seller in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and New York. This partnership created the #1 privately owned real estate company in the nation with more than 11,000 agents and employees in more than 300 offices in 10 states.

The partnership with Howard Hanna has given Allen Tate Realtors substantial traction and scale in the competitive real estate industry and the opportunity to grow through acquisitions.

Allen Tate Companies is the Carolinas' leading real estate company in the Charlotte, Triad, Triangle, High Country, and Upstate South Carolina regions.

Visit www.howardhanna.com, www.facebook.com/howardhanna or www.allentate.com for more information.

Howard Hanna Real Estate Services is the 3rd largest real estate company in the United States, the #1 privately owned broker in the nation, and the largest home seller in Pennsylvania, Ohio, New York, and the Carolinas. The family-owned and -operated real estate company specializes in residential and commercial brokerage service, mortgage, closing and title insurance, land development, appraisal, property and casualty insurance, corporate relocation, and property management. In early 2019, Howard Hanna completed a partnership with the Allen Tate Companies, the 14th largest real estate company in the nation. The combined company has more than 300 offices across the ten states of PA, OH, NY, VA, MI, WV, MD, NC, SC, and IN. For more information, visit www.howardhanna.com or www.facebook.com/howardhanna.

Contact: Deborah Donahue, 412-784-3816, ddonahue@howardhanna.com

SOURCE Howard Hanna Real Estate Services

Related Links

http://www.howardhanna.com

