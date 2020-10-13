Second Annual Ace Rewards Day Brings Exclusive Online-Only Deals to Consumers

OAK BROOK, Ill., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ace Hardware Corporation, the largest retailer-owned hardware cooperative in the world, is bringing back Ace Rewards Day. For the second year, Ace will provide exclusive deals to Ace Reward Members and select savings for non-members in a two-day only event on AceHardware.com.

Known as a destination for high-quality brands in paint, grills, power equipment and all things home improvement, Ace is kicking off Rewards Day on Tuesday, October 13 with exclusive, limited-time deals and free assembly and delivery* on winter essentials like snowblowers, grills for holiday entertaining, and lawn mowers for a top-tier yard. During this event, non-members will receive 10% off qualifying online orders with code "OCT." Ace Rewards Members can save 15% with code "REWARDS." The event concludes on Wednesday, October 14.

Whether customers choose to buy online and pick up in store, opt for curbside pickup or delivery from their local store, Ace provides enhanced digital shopping options so all Ace Rewards Members can take advantage of these offers in an easy and convenient buying experience.

"We're celebrating our Ace Rewards Members and thanking them for their loyalty by continuing to offer free delivery on some of our key categories and adding even more deals to this year's Ace Rewards Day," said Bill Kiss, Head of Digital, Retail and Innovation Strategy for Ace Hardware Corporation. "As the holidays approach, Ace customers can choose to shop either in-store or online where they have access to tens of thousands of products on AceHardware.com, including the one just right for them. With instore pickup, curbside or delivery options available, we're making it as easy as possible for customers to get what they need with the same level of service they've come to expect from The Helpful Place."

Ace Rewards Day features limited-time deals on many name-brand items across several categories including power tools, outdoor power equipment, grills and more. Customers can sign-up for Ace Rewards online at AceHardware.com to gain access to these exclusive Member deals and free delivery.

*Participation and delivery area vary by store. Excludes Same Day delivery.

About Ace Hardware

Ace Hardware is the largest retailer-owned hardware cooperative in the world with more than 5,300 locally owned and operated hardware stores in approximately 70 countries. Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., Ace and its subsidiaries operate an expansive network of distribution centers in the U.S. and have distribution capabilities in Ningbo, China; Colon, Panama; and Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Since 1924, Ace has become a part of local communities around the world and known as the place with the helpful hardware folks. For more information, visit acehardware.com or newsroom.acehardware.com.

In 2020, Ace ranked "Highest in Customer Satisfaction with Home Improvement Retail Stores" according to J.D. Power, thirteen out of the last fourteen years.

