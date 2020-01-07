BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The second annual Medical Genetics Awareness Week will be celebrated March 17-21, 2020. Through Medical Genetics Awareness Week, the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG) aims to promote awareness of the importance of medical genetics professionals, including medical geneticists, laboratory geneticists, genetic counselors, nurses and physician assistants, on the healthcare team. The theme of Medical Genetics Awareness Week is "Celebrating the Contributions of the Entire Medical Genetics Team to Patient Care."

New for 2020 are dedicated medical genetics awareness web pages available at www.acmg.net/medicalgeneticsawareness. These pages offer a wide range of resources including tips on how to become an ambassador for medical genetics in your workplace and community; a resource tool kit with suggestions for medical genetics-related activities and tools for use on social media; and information on careers in medical genetics.

Medical Genetics Awareness Week is celebrated to recognize the invaluable contributions that medical genetics healthcare professionals make in the diagnosis, management and prevention of genetic diseases, and the difference these professionals make in the lives of patients and families. Medical Genetics Awareness Week is also intended to educate other healthcare professionals, students and trainees on who medical geneticists are, how they are trained and what they do in the clinic and laboratory.

"As medical genetics and genomics finds a home in healthcare systems across the country, remember the valuable role that the medical and laboratory geneticist plays in delivering high quality high value care," said Anthony R. Gregg, MD, MBA, FACOG, FACMG. "Some in our community have more than 10 years of laboratory and/or clinical training after college. Our disciplines attract the "best in class." As we speak with and care for our patients, we are reminded that it is a privilege to be a part of the medical genetics team—a team that includes care providers across the clinical spectrum."

Events related to Medical Genetics Awareness Week will be held during the ACMG Annual Clinical Genetics Meeting in San Antonio, Texas (www.acmgmeeting.net) March 17-21, 2020. The ACMG Annual Meeting is the largest conference specifically for clinical geneticists in the United States. Those interested in collaborating with ACMG to celebrate Medical Genetics Awareness Week, holding their own event or becoming an "ambassador" for medical genetics are invited to email rsantos@acmg.net for more information.

"As a practicing clinical geneticist I have been working with individuals dealing with a genetic issue in their family for over three decades," said Maximilian Muenke, MD, FACMG, ACMG's chief executive officer. "It has been a privilege to meet and accompany families over the years and learn from their challenges and how many of them grow in the process. Even though the overall numbers of healthcare professionals in medical genetics have grown, the demand for genetics services has grown even faster. Based on the preliminary data analysis of the NCC Medical Genetics Workforce Survey, a study initiated by the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics, wait times to make an appointment with a medical geneticist are too long in many parts of the US. It is my hope that the Medical Genetics Awareness Week will increase knowledge of our profession in the general population and compassion for those affected by genetic conditions."

In 2019, the first ever Medical Genetics Awareness Week brought together people from across the globe to raise awareness of the important work of medical geneticists. The success of the 2020 celebration will once again rest on the participation of people everywhere. ACMG invites you to help 2020's celebration set new records for engagement by visiting the new Medical Genetics Awareness Week web pages and using the resources and tools we offer to support your celebrations. Be sure to tag @TheACMG on social media and include the following hashtags in your social media posts related to Medical Genetics Awareness Week:

About the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG) and ACMG Foundation

Founded in 1991, the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG) is the only nationally recognized medical society dedicated to improving health through the clinical practice of medical genetics and genomics and the only medical specialty society in the US that represents the full spectrum of medical genetics disciplines in a single organization. The ACMG is the largest membership organization specifically for medical geneticists, providing education, resources and a voice for more than 2,300 clinical and laboratory geneticists, genetic counselors and other healthcare professionals, nearly 80% of whom are board certified in the medical genetics specialties. ACMG's mission is to improve health through the clinical and laboratory practice of medical genetics as well as through advocacy, education and clinical research, and to guide the safe and effective integration of genetics and genomics into all of medicine and healthcare, resulting in improved personal and public health. Four overarching strategies guide ACMG's work: 1) to reinforce and expand ACMG's position as the leader and prominent authority in the field of medical genetics and genomics, including clinical research, while educating the medical community on the significant role that genetics and genomics will continue to play in understanding, preventing, treating and curing disease; 2) to secure and expand the professional workforce for medical genetics and genomics; 3) to advocate for the specialty; and 4) to provide best-in-class education to members and nonmembers. Genetics in Medicine, published monthly, is the official ACMG journal. ACMG's website (www.acmg.net) offers resources including policy statements, practice guidelines, educational programs and a 'Find a Genetic Service' tool. The educational and public health programs of the ACMG are dependent upon charitable gifts from corporations, foundations and individuals through the ACMG Foundation for Genetic and Genomic Medicine.

