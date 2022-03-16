Second Annual Women in Wine Day to be Celebrated March 25

Social Initiative Founded by California Winery, Tells Stories of Women Shaping the Wine Industry.

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The second annual National Women in Wine Day, a social initiative founded by a California winery that was co-created, and is co-owned, by two women, will take place on Friday, March 25, 2022. Following the success of the inaugural event last year, and inspired by International Women's History Month which takes place annually in March, National Women in Wine Day celebrates women in wine.

Renae Perry and Yolanda Papapietro of California's Papapietro Perry Winery, Founders of Women in Wine Day

The mission of #WomeninWineDay, is to support women in wine, while also providing empowerment and resources for those seeking to enter the business. National Women in Wine Day founders Renae Perry and Yolanda Papapietro are two of the owners of Papapietro Perry Winery in Sonoma County, California. Each as been involved in the creation, production and operation of the winery for decades and have always aimed to support the careers, opportunities and contributions of women in the wine industry.

"We began telling the stories of women in wine last year, as part of Women's History Month. Our National Women in Wine Day social initiative has grown dramatically as we continually tell the varied stories of women in wine," said Renae Perry. "Along with other participating wineries, we share a common goal of establishing a scholarship fund that benefits women within, or pursuing, education or career advancement in the wine industry," Yolanda Papapietro added.

Papapietro Perry Winery is recognizing women in wine at WomenInWineDay.com, and welcoming suggestions of women to be honored and added to that site. Women are featured on social media platforms using hashtags #WomenInWineDay and #NationalWomenInWineDay. Individuals are encouraged to visit the National Women in Wine Day donations and scholarships page to support a worthy organization that empowers women in wine or to apply for eligible scholarships in wine education.

Papapietro Perry Winery is a boutique, family-owned winery located in Sonoma County's Dry Creek Valley, which specializes in making remarkable, classic Russian River Valley Pinot Noir, as well as a small selection of other varietals such as Zinfandel, Chardonnay and Rosé. Committed to quality for more than twenty years, owners Ben and Yolanda Papapietro and Renae Perry, who began making wine as a hobby in a San Francisco basement along with the late Bruce Perry in 1980, produce small lots of award-winning, critically-acclaimed wines, handmade from harvest to punch down.

