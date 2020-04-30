Second Boeing 777X Completes First Flight

Designated WH002, this airplane is the second of four in a dedicated flight test fleet and will test handling characteristics and other aspects of airplane performance. An array of equipment, sensors and monitoring devices throughout the cabin allows the onboard team to document and evaluate the airplane's response to test conditions in real time.

The 777X test plan lays out a comprehensive series of tests and conditions on the ground and in the air to demonstrate the safety and reliability of the design. To date, crews have flown the first airplane nearly 100 hours at a variety of flap settings, speeds, altitudes and system settings as part of the initial evaluation of the flight envelope. With initial airworthiness now demonstrated, the team can safely add personnel to monitor testing onboard instead of relying solely on a ground-based telemetry station, unlocking testing at greater distances.

About the Boeing 777X Family

The 777X includes the 777-8 and the 777-9, the newest members of Boeing's market-leading widebody family.

Seat Count (Typical 2-class) 777-8: 384 passengers 777-9: 426 passengers Engine GE9X, supplied by GE Aviation Range 777-8: 8,730 nautical miles (16,170 km) 777-9: 7,285 nautical miles (13,500 km) Wingspan Extended: 235 ft, 5 in (71.8 m) On ground: 212 ft, 8 in (64.8 m) Length 777-8: 229 ft (69.8 m) 777-9: 251 ft, 9 in (76.7 m) Program Launch 2013 Production Start 2017 Ground Testing 2019 First Flight January 25, 2020 First Delivery 2021

