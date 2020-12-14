Second Century Ventures Accepting Applications for 2021 REACH & REACH Commercial Classes

CHICAGO, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Second Century Ventures, the strategic investment arm of the National Association of Realtors® and the most active global real estate technology fund, is now accepting applications for the 2021 REACH and REACH Commercial programs. Applications for the 2021 REACH and REACH Commercial programs will be accepted through January 31, 2021, at www.narreach.com/apply. Both programs will kick off in April and run through November 2021.

REACH offers education, mentorship and exposure for technology companies working to scale their businesses across the U.S. residential and commercial real estate markets and expand into adjacent markets, including insurance, mortgage and financial services. With recent expansion into Australia, Canada and the UK, REACH also provides a unique opportunity for technology startups to earn sizeable exposure within the multi trillion-dollar global real estate industry along with access to a worldwide network of entrepreneurs, mentors and investors.

"NAR's continued commitment to source the world's newest and most promising technologies through programs like REACH will allow us to deliver the tools Realtors® and their clients need in both favorable and rapidly changing market conditions," said NAR Senior Vice President of Strategic Business, Innovation & Technology Mark Birschbach. "For over a decade, Second Century Ventures has led efforts to find the most talented entrepreneurs and the technologies that have and will continue to revolutionize real estate. With over 100 companies in the global SCV portfolio, we are excited to open applications for the 2021 REACH programs and welcome the next wave of innovators."

REACH has attracted technology startups developing solutions for multiple aspects of the industry, including energy solutions, virtual staging, transaction management, marketing automation, pay at close renovation, Realtor® safety, leasing, lending, tokenization and more.

Participating companies have exhibited impressive results both during and after program completion. Specifically, REACH companies have in aggregate raised more than $400 million of follow-on financing; have increased revenue, customer and/or user growth rates between 50 to 2,000 percent; and have secured key partnerships with major companies including DocuSign, Porsche, Google, Facebook, Compass, Coldwell Banker, RE/MAX and BHHS.

"As the most active global fund and top growth program in real estate, we are steadfast in our mission to find technology with the greatest potential to revolutionize real estate today and well into the future," said Dave Garland, managing partner, Second Century Ventures. "We're looking for innovative teams eager to navigate the complex and dynamic residential and commercial marketplaces and help shape the future of real estate. We encourage companies building innovative technology solutions for all aspects of real estate to apply."

Participants in the REACH and REACH Commercial scale-up programs receive numerous benefits, including:

Mentorship from real estate and technology thought leaders and executives from major real estate brokerages and brands, technology companies and venture capitalists.

Insight Panel, an exclusive group of real estate professionals who provide feedback on user experience, product viability and pricing.

Education on how to navigate the trillion-dollar real estate industry with the backing of the nation's largest trade association and a $5 billion brand.

Exclusive Access to more than a dozen of the real estate industry's top conferences, tradeshows and networking events.

A Global Network of highly talented, like-minded entrepreneurs alongside more than 100 REACH alumni companies and curated program sponsors, including AWS, FirstAm and HubSpot for Startups.

For more information about REACH or to apply, visit www.narreach.com.

