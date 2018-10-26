Second film of new Mississippi sports documentary series to air next month

Featured cast members for the episode reads like a who's who of notable Mississippi sports legends and public figures, including Archie Manning, former Mississippi Gov. William Winter, John Bond, Willie Totten, Robert Khayat, Rick Cleveland, Eddie Payton, Rob Jay and many more.

Participating TV stations airing the film include WLBT Channel 3 in Jackson, WDAM Channel 7 in Hattiesburg, WLOX Channel 13 in Biloxi, WCBI Channel 4 in Columbus, WTOK Channel 11 in Meridian and WMC Channel 5 in Memphis, Tennessee. Broadcast times for the one-hour program will vary based on station affiliate schedules.

Inside "The Vet" – One stadium, Mississippi history

Key areas about the stadium that will be explored in the film include:

The birth of Mississippi Memorial Stadium in the late 1940's as a product of the post-war boom in Jackson .

. How the stadium helped college football explode in popularity and Jackson's economy grow in the 1950's.

economy grow in the 1950's. How "The Vet" served as a pivotal arena in the Civil Rights movement and shaped race relations in Mississippi for decades.

for decades. How famous double-header days made Jackson the college football capital of the South in the 1970's and 1980's.

the college football capital of the South in the 1970's and 1980's. A recounting of great games, moments and sports heroes. From Archie Manning to Mississippi State beating Bear Bryant's Alabama Crimson Tide to the height of the SWAC, it all happened at "The Vet."

to beating Bear Bryant's Alabama Crimson Tide to the height of the SWAC, it all happened at "The Vet." Why major universities stopped playing at The Vet in the 1990's and the impact on Jackson , the stadium and the schools.

, the stadium and the schools. Today's dilemma and the controversy over the condition, ownership and future of "The Vet."

Bash Brothers and C Spire debuted the first installment of "Between the Pines: Mississippi's Greatest Sports Stories" last weekend with rave reviews statewide in response to the airing of "The University of South Panola," which tells the story of South Panola's famous high school football dynasty in Batesville, Mississippi.

To view the first episode online and an official trailer for "The Vet," go to www.cspire.com/betweenthepines. For more details and updates, follow Bash Brothers on Twitter at @bashbrothersmedia, follow C Spire at @Cspire and on Facebook at facebook.com/bashbrothersmedia or at facebook.com/cspire.

