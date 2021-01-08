Second Front Systems Applauds Congressional Passage of National Defense Authorization Act for the 60th Consecutive Year

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Second Front Systems (2F), a venture-backed defense software company, applauds Congress for passing the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for the 60th year in a row.

"The bi-partisan commitment to NDAA is a testament to the dedication of Committee Chairmen Inhofe and Smith, Ranking Members Reed and Thornberry, and the hard work of their staffs," said 2F Co-Founder and CEO Peter Dixon. "I would also like to thank Congressman Moulton for his leadership on the Future of Defense Task Force that we're now seeing reflected in the priorities set by the NDAA."

2F continues to support investments and policies that advance innovation within the Department of Defense, improve the capabilities of the modern-day warfighter, and are in the best interest of taxpayers.

"We are excited to see policies that advance and support defense innovation organizations and their efforts to connect with the venture backed community, start-up incubators, and government-focused accelerators," added Dixon. "Providing these organizations the direction and tools necessary to tap into the best and brightest minds America has to offer is a big step in the right direction as they seek out ways to modernize the DoD."

About Second Front Systems

Second Front Systems (2F) is a software company that equips defense and national security professionals for long-term, continuous competition for access to emerging technologies. Founded by two former Marines with firsthand experience of the dangers outdated technology poses in combat, 2F is fast-tracking government access to disruptive, commercially proven technology for national security missions. Second Front Systems is a venture-backed, public benefit corporation with a mission to accelerate delivery of emerging commercial technologies to warfighters. For more information, visit https://secondfront.com/

SOURCE Second Front Systems

