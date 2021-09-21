Second Installment of Zanchier Series by SG Boudreaux to Release September 27

LAKE CHARLES, La., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The release of SG Boudreaux's second book Uprising in the Zanchier Series will launch on Monday, September 27th from Ingram Spark and Lightning Source. The book will be available in paperback POD forms and is available through Amazon, Barnes and Noble, KOBO, and many other outlets and in many countries. It is also exclusively available as an ebook on Amazon's Kindle store through December. It will then also be widely published along with the paperback.

Uprising Book 2 in the Zanchier Series SG Boudreaux/Author

It proves to be "Your Next Great Adventure Read." The books are clean-reading, fiction, and epic fantasy. Suggested reading levels are twelve years and up.

SG Boudreaux is a stay-at-home mom who has homeschooled her three children for the last twenty years. She has been married to her husband for twenty-six years, and they reside in Louisiana where her husband was born and raised. Her family is active in their local church.

The idea for the Zanchier Series of books was inspired by a world she created in her first ever book series, the Peregrination Series, which consists of five books.

The next major scheduled event for SG Boudreaux will be at the Vintage Market Days of Southwest Louisiana on October 22-24, at the Beauregard Parish fairgrounds located at 403 West Dr. Deridder, La. 70634.

For further details about the book series or for more information, contact Shawna Boudreaux at [email protected] or through her website at www.sgboudreaux.com/contact-us. You can also reach her in writing at:

