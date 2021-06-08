Second Season of OneAmerica® Speaker Series

The season will kick off with author Jeff Bush of The Washington Update ® on June 10. Kim Thomas and Wendy Dukes of OneAmerica will present on July 15, and Jermaine Davis of St. Kate's University will follow on Aug. 12. Dr. Monica Williams, emergency medicine physician in one of the country's largest emergency departments, will present on Sept. 9. Next, Tina Thomas of the Alzheimer's Association will speak on Oct. 14. Deborah Shames and David Booth, co-founders of Eloqui, will present on Nov. 11. To round out the sessions, on Dec. 9, the Executive Council of OneAmerica will finalize the series with a Town Hall session. Each of the presentations will begin at 2 p.m. EST. Register here to attend.

"Our lineup of speakers will deliver smart and inspiring presentations on a wide range of topics to educate and engage financial professionals," says Mark Scalercio, senior vice president for Individual Life and Financial Services at OneAmerica. "In our industry, relationships have never been more important. As another exciting speaker series is underway, we're confident these sessions will position you to develop more meaningful and lasting client relationships."

OneAmerica carefully selected this exclusive lineup of thought leaders to inform and inspire financial professionals in helping clients prepare for life events. Those in the industry can expect to gain insights on the current marketplace and get cutting-edge ideas on how they can create authentic relationships with clients and grow their business.

"We understand how the conversations you're having with clients have had to change and how important it is to adapt," says Tracey Edgar, vice president of sales for Care Solutions at OneAmerica. "The content of this year's sessions is all new. Each session is aimed to provide valuable insights that you can directly apply to your work."

Bush worked in the financial industry for more than 30 years. Now he is a keynote speaker and author, often appearing on CNBC. He is an integral part of "The Washington Update," serving as a nonpartisan expert on all things Washington, D.C. Bush will share what he knows of the latest tax and fiscal information and how to use this intel to create business growth.

Thomas and Dukes lead diversity, equity and inclusion at OneAmerica and will copresent on "Managing Conscious & Unconscious Bias." They will share how diversity, equity and inclusion enhances the workplace, marketplace and community, as well as how conscious and unconscious biases can impact decision-making.

Davis specializes in helping individuals, teams and organizations develop healthy work environments. As an expert on teaching leaders how to best communicate, Davis will present "Communicate Courageously" to help financial professionals develop and strengthen authentic relationships with clients.

As an international author, keynote speaker and board-certified emergency physician, Williams is a leading advocate for advanced planning. Williams will discuss in her presentation "You're the Doctor Now: Guidance for Graceful Endings," the ways in which families can prioritize long-term care planning. Williams will share her firsthand knowledge about proper planning, personal stories being on the front lines and how advanced planning tools can help.

Thomas will give attendees "A Better Understanding of Alzheimer's Disease and Dementias." As the senior director of Programs and Services for the Greater Richmond and the Central and Western Virginia chapters of the Alzheimer's Association, she understands the worries the disease brings to families and its financial impact. In this educational webinar, she will discuss warning signs and how to support older adults who are experiencing memory loss.

Shames and Booth will copresent "Pitch to Win – Virtual Victory," how financial professionals can be better communicators and presenters in an increasingly digital world. They will provide best practices on customizing pitches to each client – ultimately winning their business.

Finally, members of the OneAmerica Executive Council will wrap up the speaker series in December, closing out 2021 and looking ahead to 2022. They will share how OneAmerica differentiates itself in the marketplace through its focus on relationships.

The series is brought to the public through Care Solutions, offered through OneAmerica Individual Life and Financial Services (ILFS). Other entities referenced are not affiliates of the companies of OneAmerica unless otherwise noted.

About OneAmerica®

A national provider of insurance and financial services for more than 140 years, the companies of OneAmerica help customers build and protect their financial futures. OneAmerica offers a variety of products and services to serve the financial needs of their policyholders and customers. These products include retirement plan products and recordkeeping services, individual life insurance, annuities, asset-based long-term care solutions and employee benefit plan products. Products are issued and underwritten by the companies of OneAmerica and distributed through a nationwide network of employees, agents, brokers and other sources who are committed to providing value to our customers. To learn more about our products, services and the companies of OneAmerica, visit oneamerica.com/about-us/companies-of-oneamerica.

Contact:

Jonathan Neal

Public Relations Manager

[email protected],

(765-524-1901)

SOURCE OneAmerica

