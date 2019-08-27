Second Smart China Expo kicks off in Chongqing

CHONGQING, China, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2019 Smart China Expo (SCE) kicked off Monday in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, featuring a contract signing ceremony.

The inked projects cover areas including 5G technology, integrated circuits, artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things, involving partners from over ten places in China such as Sichuan, Zhejiang and Guangdong provinces as well as foreign countries including Britain, Germany and Singapore.

This year's event is built on the success of the inaugural SCE in 2018, attracting a wide range of global industrial players.

Alibaba's Jack Ma, Tencent's Pony Ma and Baidu's Robin Li, who all attended the opening ceremony, spoke highly of Chongqing's smart efforts, calling the city "futuristic", "an example of China's economic transition", and "a land of opportunities".

The 2019 SCE not only facilitates friendly exchanges, but also mutual benefits and win-win situation. The signing and implementation of these projects will speed up China's big data intelligence growth, and boost global digital economy cooperation, promoting collaboration at home and overseas.

Themed "Smart technology: empowering economy, enriching life", the expo consists of various conferences, exhibition, contests and forums.

The four-day expo has attracted representatives including heads of international organizations, academics and senior management from nearly 60 countries and regions, and 843 domestic and foreign enterprises, including over 60 Fortune Global 500 firms.

The event is organized by the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the Chinese Academy of Engineering, China Association for Science and Technology and the local government.

Official website: https://www.smartchina-expo.cn/En-index.shtml

SOURCE The SCE Organizing Committee