Second Virtual Forum to Address Racial Disparities in Breast Cancer Survivorship

ATLANTA, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Atlanta-based nonprofit TurningPoint Breast Cancer Rehabilitation will host a second virtual national forum addressing the subject of "Racial Disparities in Breast Cancer Survivorship" on Wednesday, February 24th, from 7 – 8:30 p.m. ET.

"The goal in hosting this series of virtual forums is to discuss the magnitude and causes of racial disparity in breast cancer survivorship and propose solutions to improve health equity," said Dr. Marilyn Pink, Executive Director at TurningPoint Breast Cancer Rehabilitation. "This particular forum our focus will be on community engagement, and it comes on the heels of a very successful first one held at the end of October where we had more than 200 participants."

Significant short and long-term physical and emotional consequences of breast cancer reduce quality of life for all breast cancer patients. Black women experience a higher incidence of these issues. Rehabilitation and exercise significantly reduce these issues, increase quality of life, and decrease breast cancer recurrence, but very few women and men receive this care. The lack of access to specialized breast cancer rehabilitation care is magnified in minority patients, resulting in even greater health inequity.

Dr. Lisa VanHoose, PT - Associate Professor, University of Louisiana Monroe, will serve as the event's moderator.

Panelists for this forum will include the following experts:

*Dr. Prisca Collins, PT – Associate Professor, Florida Southern College, Lakeland, Florida

*Jemea Dorsey, MS, BA - Chief Executive Officer, Center for Black Women's Wellness Atlanta, Georgia

*Consuelo Ross, CPN – President and Founder, Surviving the Odds, Inc. Kansas City, Missouri

The audience for this forum includes physicians, rehabilitation professionals and other providers working in the oncology field, as well as stakeholders in health equity and breast cancer survivorship.

To register - registration is free - sponsor or secure more information, visit https://myturningpoint.org/racial-disparities-in-breast-cancer-survivorship

Sponsors and partners include the Academy of Oncologic Physical Therapy, American Physical Therapy Association (APTA), National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers (NAPBC), Henssler Financial, Alice Stubblefield Memorial Sponsorship, Blue Ridge Area Health Education Center, Champions for Change Sponsorship, JScreen, Educata, Georgia CORE (Center for Oncology Research & Education), Atlanta Business Chronicle, Grady Health System, My Style Matters and Beyond the Ribbon.

There will be two additional forums on the subject, including one on Wednesday, April 28, from 7-8:30 p.m.

About TurningPoint Breast Cancer Rehabilitation

TurningPoint Breast Cancer Rehabilitation is a nonprofit healthcare organization that improves the quality of life for individuals impacted by breast cancer by providing and advocating for specialized and evidence-based rehabilitation while eliminating socioeconomic, racial, cultural, and geographic barriers to care. Since it was founded in September 2003, there have been more than 40,000 patient visits.

