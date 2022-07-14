Secondary Tickets Market Size to record USD 2.24 Bn growth -- Technavio identifies North America as key market

Jul 14, 2022, 22:40 ET
NEW YORK, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global secondary tickets market is forecasted to grow by USD 2.24 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.87% between 2020 and 2025. Technavio segments the market by type (sports events, concerts, performing arts, and movies) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies.
Key points covered in the secondary tickets market study:
- Market estimates and forecast 2022-2026
- Key drivers, trends, and challenges impacting market growth
- Segment-wise, region-wise, and country-wide analysis
- Analysis of market share by vendors
- Key product launches and regulatory climate
The movie industry in APAC is growing significantly with rapid technological advances. In addition, the emergence of Japanese pop (J-pop) and Korean pop (K-pop) genres of music has been fueling the growth of the music industry. Also, the rise in the number of attendees for music concerts has been increasing the demand for secondary tickets. Similarly, the rising popularity of electronic dance music (EDM) and music festivals such as RedfestDXB, Yasalam, and Dubai Jazz Festival in the Middle East and Africa is creating significant growth opportunities for vendors operating in the global market.
Technavio categorizes the global secondary tickets market as part of the global movies and entertainment market in the global media and entertainment sector. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the secondary tickets market during the forecast period.
The market is primarily driven by the rising popularity of sports events. The number of sports events is increasing across the world followed by the popularity of various sports. In addition, the high popularity and the presence of a large fan base of various teams are resulting in an increase in the sales of tickets for sports events. Many organizers of sports events are partnering with secondary ticket vendors. For instance, In June 2019, ATP Tour announced that the resale of tickets for the 2019 and 2020 Nitto ATP Finals at The O2 in London would be through an exclusive partnership with AXS Group and its platform AXS Official Resale. All these factors are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.
North America to dominate the secondary tickets market with 44% share and the market will record the highest growth in the region during the forecast period. The US will be the key market for secondary tickets in North America. The presence of a well-established media and entertainment industry in the US is driving the growth of the secondary tickets market in North America.
Sports events segment generates maximum revenue in the secondary tickets market and is the leading event-type segment in the market. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the increasing popularity of sports such as football, rugby, soccer, cricket, baseball, and tennis. Also, the rise in the number of attendees for these sports events is driving the growth of the sports events segment.
The global secondary tickets market is fragmented and is characterized by the presence of several established players. Vendors are focusing on service innovation to gain a competitive edge in the market. For instance, Ticketmaster provides the Verified Fan scheme that ensures artists that their tickets directly reach their fans. Vendors are also competing in terms of price, brand, and variety. Competition among the existing vendors is intense. Vendors compete on aspects such as service differentiation and pricing. Furthermore, some companies are focusing on M&A to increase their competitive advantage.
Some of the key players in the secondary tickets market include:
- Coast To Coast Tickets LLC
- CTS Eventim AG and Co. KGaA
- Ideabud Inc.
- Live Nation Entertainment Inc.
- SeatGeek Inc.
- Ticket City Inc.
- TickPick LLC
- TiqIQ LLC
- Viagogo AG
- Vivid Seats LLC
|
Secondary Tickets Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.87%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 2.24 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
2.67
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 44%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, UK, Canada, Germany, China, and South Korea (Republic of Korea)
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Coast To Coast Tickets LLC, CTS Eventim AG and Co. KGaA, Ideabud Inc., Live Nation Entertainment Inc., SeatGeek Inc., Ticket City Inc., TickPick LLC, TiqIQ LLC, Viagogo AG, and Vivid Seats LLC
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
- Market segments
- Sports events - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Concerts - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Performing arts - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Movies - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Coast To Coast Tickets LLC
- CTS Eventim AG and Co. KGaA
- Ideabud Inc.
- Live Nation Entertainment Inc.
- SeatGeek Inc.
- Ticket City Inc.
- TickPick LLC
- TiqIQ LLC
- Viagogo AG
- Vivid Seats LLC
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
