Secondary Tickets Market to record USD 2.24 Bn incremental growth; Media and Entertainment Market to be parent market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Secondary Tickets Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 2.24 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.87% during the forecast period. Technavio categorizes the global secondary tickets market as a part of the global media and entertainment market. The parent global media and entertainment market covers companies offering products, services, and solutions in advertising, broadcasting, cable and satellite, publishing, movies and entertainment, interactive home entertainment, and interactive media and services. Understand how the purchase of the report can have a direct impact on your revenue. Download Free PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Secondary Tickets Market 2022-2026

Secondary Tickets Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The secondary tickets market report covers the following areas:

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports covering more than 2,000 emerging

technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to

our Technavio Insights

Secondary Tickets Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The global secondary tickets market is fragmented by the presence of several established. Vendors compete on aspects such as service differentiation and pricing. Moreover, some companies are focusing on M&A to increase their competitive advantage. Ace Ticket Worldwide Inc., AXS Group LLC, Citizen Ticket Ltd., Coast To Coast Tickets LLC, CTS Eventim AG and Co. KGaA, eBay Inc., Eventbee Inc., Eventbrite Inc., Ideabud Inc., Live Nation Entertainment Inc., PrimeSport LLC, SeatGeek Inc., Ticket City Inc., TicketNetwork Inc., TickPick LLC, TiqIQ LLC, Twickets Ltd., Viagogo AG, Vivid Seats LLC, and Alliance Tickets are among some of the major market participants. Get detailed insights into the vendor landscape and make informed decisions. Buy Now!

Secondary Tickets Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global secondary tickets market is segmented as below:

Type

Sports Events



Concerts



Performing Arts



Movies

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East and Africa

Identify key segments and regions in the market. Download Free Sample Report

Secondary Tickets Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist secondary tickets market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the secondary tickets market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the secondary tickets market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of secondary tickets market vendors

Related Reports:

The Sporting Events Market is projected to grow by USD 90.42 billion with a CAGR of 8.23% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The market is segmented by revenue stream (sponsorships, tickets, broadcasting and media rights, and merchandising), event type (soccer, cricket, tennis, and others), and geography ( Europe , North America , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America ).

is projected to grow by with a CAGR of 8.23% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The market is segmented by revenue stream (sponsorships, tickets, broadcasting and media rights, and merchandising), event type (soccer, cricket, tennis, and others), and geography ( , , APAC, and , and ). The Gift Cards Market in Italy is projected to grow by USD 3.17 billion with a CAGR of 8.61% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The market is segmented by type (physical gift cards and e-gift cards) and distribution channel (offline and online).

Secondary Tickets Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.87% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.24 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.67 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ace Ticket Worldwide Inc., AXS Group LLC, Citizen Ticket Ltd., Coast To Coast Tickets LLC, CTS Eventim AG and Co. KGaA, eBay Inc., Eventbee Inc., Eventbrite Inc., Ideabud Inc., Live Nation Entertainment Inc., PrimeSport LLC, SeatGeek Inc., Ticket City Inc., TicketNetwork Inc., TickPick LLC, TiqIQ LLC, Twickets Ltd., Viagogo AG, Vivid Seats LLC, and Alliance Tickets Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Event Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Event Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Event Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Event Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Event Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Event Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Event Type

5.3 Sports events - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Sports events - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Sports events - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Sports events - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Sports events - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Concerts - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Concerts - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Concerts - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Concerts - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Concerts - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Performing arts - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Performing arts - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Performing arts - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Performing arts - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Performing arts - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Movies - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Movies - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Movies - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Movies - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Movies - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Event Type

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Event Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Coast To Coast Tickets LLC

Exhibit 97: Coast To Coast Tickets LLC - Overview



Exhibit 98: Coast To Coast Tickets LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: Coast To Coast Tickets LLC - Key offerings

10.4 eBay Inc.

Exhibit 100: eBay Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 101: eBay Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: eBay Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 103: eBay Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Ideabud Inc.

Exhibit 104: Ideabud Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 105: Ideabud Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: Ideabud Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Live Nation Entertainment Inc.

Exhibit 107: Live Nation Entertainment Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Live Nation Entertainment Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 109: Live Nation Entertainment Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: Live Nation Entertainment Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 SeatGeek Inc.

Exhibit 111: SeatGeek Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: SeatGeek Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: SeatGeek Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 Ticket City Inc.

Exhibit 114: Ticket City Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Ticket City Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Ticket City Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 TickPick LLC

Exhibit 117: TickPick LLC - Overview



Exhibit 118: TickPick LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: TickPick LLC - Key offerings

10.10 TiqIQ LLC

Exhibit 120: TiqIQ LLC - Overview



Exhibit 121: TiqIQ LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: TiqIQ LLC - Key offerings

10.11 Viagogo AG

Exhibit 123: Viagogo AG - Overview



Exhibit 124: Viagogo AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Viagogo AG - Key offerings

10.12 Vivid Seats LLC

Exhibit 126: Vivid Seats LLC - Overview



Exhibit 127: Vivid Seats LLC - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Vivid Seats LLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Vivid Seats LLC - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 130: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 131: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 132: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 133: Research methodology



Exhibit 134: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 135: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 136: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio