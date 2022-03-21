Secoo Accesses Ant Credit Pay by Installments to Continuously Improve the Platform Payment Solution

BEIJING, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the approaching of Goddess Festival, users' shopping demand for luxury goods is becoming stronger and stronger. Secoo (NASDAQ: SECO), Asian leading online and offline boutique lifestyle platform, further improved the payment solution of the platform and added the function of the Ant Credit Pay by installments. From now on, when users buy goods in Secoo, they will be able to choose to pay by Ant Credit Pay by installments. In addition, when users use Alipay to purchase goods in Secoo, they can enjoy the benefits of random reduction.

As a world-renowned luxury cross-border shopping service platform, the Secoo is committed to serving the global high-end people who pursue the ultimate life experience. The Secoo has more than 50 million high-end registered users, covering more than 4000 high-end brands such as clothing, shoes and boots, bags, watches, jewelry and accessories. Accessing the Ant Credit Pay by installments is not only a further improvement of the payment solution of the Secoo platform, but also to better meet the shopping needs of users for luxury goods.

In recent years, the Secoo has continuously launched various innovative services to improve the service quality and meet the diversified needs of users for luxury purchases. The Secoo has successively launched professional services such as flash delivery in the same city, luxury identification, luxury maintenance and private customization to better meet the growing diversified, refined and personalized service needs of Secoo members. In the future, Secoo will continue to strengthen the cultivation of internal strength, continuously improve the online payment system, and launch more high-quality and innovative services to bring more benefits to users.

SOURCE Secoo Group