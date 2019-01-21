Secoo Announces Michele Sofisti as the Strategic Advisor for Luxury Watch and Jewelry Business

BEIJING, Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Secoo Group (NASDAQ: SECO) today announced that Mr. Michele Sofisti joins Secoo as the strategic advisor for Secoo's luxury watch and jewelry business. His joining will further enrich Secoo's luxury watch and jewelry categories and enhance the leading positioning of Secoo in China as a luxury e-commerce platform.

Secoo's Founder and CEO, Mr. Richard Li said, "We are so delighted to have Mr. Sofisti joining Secoo Group. As an experienced business leader with broad global experience in the luxury watch and jewelry industry, Mr. Sofisti will help Secoo to create a major impact on luxury watch and jewelry industry. Secoo's goal is to expand our luxury product categories to better serve our high-end consumers."

Strengthening brand partnership with leading world luxury watch and jewelry companies will further enhance Secoo's brand position and influence in China and internationally. Secoo seeks to deliver the best in both services and products to consumers who appreciate a premium lifestyle.

Michele Sofisti started his career in the luxury industry at Ferrari in 1988 as an international area sales manager for several countries before being promoted to CEO of the Ferrari German Subsidiary. Afterwards he went to Swatch Group in 1995 to work for Omega for 5 years where he became President in 1997. After a short period with the Group LvmH where he was involved in Dior watches, and other projects, he returned in 2000 to the Swatch Group as Swatch Brand President and was responsible for Swatch Group Greater China for five years. In 2005, he created his own company, Sofos Management, acting as management and strategic advisor. In 2009, he was hired by the Kering Group as CEO of Gucci watches and jewelery and then also as CEO of Sowind Group (Girard Perregaux and Jeanrichard). He was the advisor for several top luxury watch brands. He graduated in 1981 as a Geologist from the University of Parma and got an honor causa doctorate in Business administration from the UBIS University in Geneva.

