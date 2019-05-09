Secoo Collaborates with CÉ LA VI to Expand Global High-end Service Industry

BEIJING, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia's largest premium lifestyle platform, Secoo (NASDAQ: SECO) announced an official partnership with CÉ LA VI – the unforgettable lifestyle destination in Asia. The two companies will integrate each other's advantages in branding cooperation, resource sharing, marketing cooperation and product development to establish a better shopping and entertainment experience for high-end consumers.

Both parties possess strong competitive advantages and a large customer base, making them natural complements in terms of industry brand resources, customer base, supply chain resources, technical strength, as well as marketing channels and platforms. As Secoo and CÉ LA VI seek to provide a premium lifestyle service to their high-end consumers, this common goal naturally leads to the cooperation of both companies at a strategic level and will greatly promote the expansion of their respective businesses, setting a new industry benchmark for the premium lifestyle, food & beverage and entertainment industry.

Founded in 2010, CÉ LA VI currently operates luxury lifestyle establishments in Singapore, Hong Kong, Taipei, Colombo and Kuala Lumpur. Six additional locations are scheduled for completion by 2020 which include Shanghai, Chongqing, Tokyo, and Dubai. CÉ LA VI operates rooftop F&B and entertainment venues located in iconic landmarks around the world and integrates Contemporary Asian cuisine, innovative cocktails and world-class entertainment. The establishment has also received numerous prestigious accolades such as DJ Mag Top 100 Clubs in the World for four years in a row, Best Nightspot Experience by Singapore Tourism Board (2016) and Asian Cuisine Chef of the Year by World Gourmet Summit (2018).

Also targeted at elite and high-end consumers in China and Asia, Secoo now serves more than 27 million high-end consumers and offers over 400 thousand premium products and services sourced from over 3,800 famous domestic and international brands across a wide selection of clothes & accessories, jewelry, home appliances and artworks. An international authoritative survey shows that Secoo is currently China and Asia's largest online upscale product and service platform and holds the largest number of authorized distribution partnerships with luxury brands among online sales and service platforms in China.

'We're delighted to reach the partnership with CÉ LA VI's Founder and the CEO of Secoo Group," Rixue LI said. "Two companies share the same aspiring and elite consumers in China and Asia. The cooperation would leverage each strength to enhance leading premium and innovative business, building a deeper customer relationship and make it a win-win for all."

CÉ LA VI Chairman Mark Bedingham said: "The strategic partnership between CÉ LA VI and Secco creates an enormous amount of opportunity for both companies to expand reach across Asia and accelerate growth within the luxury consumer market through the integration and innovative development of both businesses core operations."

The cross-over collaboration can bring new shopping and lifestyle mode for CÉ LA VI, and extend business categories for Secoo. The partnership combines the fashion taste and history accumulation of the two brands, integrating three elements including wine, food and art to create a better environment for consumers to improve shopping and lifestyle experience.

SOURCE Secoo Group