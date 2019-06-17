Secoo Holdings appoints Regina Szeto Vice President of Brands, International PR & Marketing to further expand Secoo's position in luxury e-commerce

BEIJING, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Secoo Holdings (Nasdaq: SECO) today announced the appointment of Regina Szeto as Secoo Vice President of Brands, International PR and Marketing. A former LVMH and experienced global marketing executive, Regina has joined Secoo Group to further strengthen the positioning and marketing of Secoo as the leading luxury e-commerce platform in China.

Mr. Richard Li, Chairman and Group CEO of Secoo Holdings, said: "We are very happy to have Regina join Secoo. She is a veteran in the industry and can bring Secoo her invaluable global experience to our dynamic team."

Regina said: "I am delighted to join Secoo, China's leading integrated luxury e-commerce platform. In just a decade, Secoo has gained the trust of 27 million registered members across China and offering a good selection of products from over 3,800 brands around the world. I believe I can further develop well-curated marketing programs and premium services to better serve our customers and strengthen our brand partnerships. This will continue to strengthen Secoo to be the leading luxury/premier lifestyle e-commerce platform for the next decade."

Regina Szeto started her career in finance and went on to become a successful brand and marketing executive with extensive global expertise. She worked at Calvin Klein, Inc. as the Senior Vice President of Global Advertising & Marketing for 13 years in New York before joining the LVMH group in Shanghai as the Regional Group Media Director for China and the Asia Pacific in 2012.

Secoo believes that Regina will assure the integrity of the brand image of all brands working with Secoo in a strategic and long term partnerships perceptive. For the group's future development, Regina will incorporate more fashion resources into international brand marketing that accurately provides high quality and empowered brand image solutions, and this will raise Secoo's brand image to a global level which will further expand the group's international resources.

Regina Szeto received her B.S. in Economics from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania and has an M.A. in Far Eastern Art History from the University of London.

SOURCE Secoo Group