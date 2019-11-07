Secoo invited to attend the China International Import Expo again

On the morning of November 6 th , 2019, Secoo and Deloitte jointly released the Secoo – Deloitte CIIE 2019 Blue Paper (referred to as the Blue Paper), which analyzes high-end consumption in China's lower-tier market at the CIIE hall 6.2 the high-end lifestyle pavilion. The Blue Paper analyzed data on the strong online purchasing power in 3rd-tier and lower-tier cities and provided a consumer profile highlighting the characteristics and behaviors of the high-end consumers in lower-tier cities. The report found significant differences between a consumer in lower-tier cities and top-tier cities in terms of their consumption preferences and interests. According to the analysis of consumption characteristics and preferences from different groups, Blue Paper offers different strategies for the lower-tier markets: customer classification and multi-dimensional marketing experience. Also, digitalization further links offline and online channels, reaching consumers in multi-channels, and differentiates the marketing strategies among different city levels.

After the release of the Blue Paper, on the afternoon of November 6th, Secoo signed the strategic cooperation agreement with the bespoke manufacturer of tailor-made jeweled shoes at The 2nd China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai. As part of the collaboration, the GÈNAVANT collection will be available online exclusively on Secoo, with 17 different designs of high-end custom jeweled shoes. In addition, Secoo will also launch an exquisite limited edition gift set pairing the jeweled shoes of GÈNAVANT and Jenny Packham, the designer brand favored by the Duchess of Cambridge. Moreover, Secoo also signed cooperative agreements with Medica Natumin, the largest pharmaceutical health group in Northern Europe, and The Sparkle Collection, which has a Cheongsams collection with 15,000 Swarovski crystals. Secoo officially launched these brands online the same day of CIIE opening.

Today, China's economy has developed from a rapid growth stage to a stage that emphasizes high-quality; hence, the demands for high quality, exclusive products, and high-end services have become stronger. Secoo has been an active leader of this development, and carries 400,000 items sourced from across the world on its platform and has partnered with high-end brands, including Prada, Versace, Salvatore Ferragamo, Tod's, Roger Vivier and Armani. There are increasingly more brands choosing Secoo as their exclusive sales platform.

After the second CIIE, Secoo will further expand its already extensive categories and cooperation formats. It will continue to promote the globalization strategies and focus on building a bridge between Chinese and Western culture, and working with more high-end brands worldwide, bringing an exceptional high-end lifestyle to the consumer.

SOURCE Secoo Group