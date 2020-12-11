Secret behind speedy construction of Huoshenshan and Leishenshan hospitals

BEIJING, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by China.org.cn:

At the beginning of 2020, billions of netizens at home and abroad joined online and cheered for the speedy construction of two hospitals in Wuhan. It was during the Spring Festival when CSCEC built two emergency hospitals – Huoshenshan and Leishenshan – in 10 and 12 days, respectively. The daunting tasks were completed by CSCEC through its robust supply chain and rapid construction capacity, backed by its core technologies and scientific innovations.

New model of Chinese construction

Facing dire conditions, CSCEC formulated an integrated technical standard for the emergency hospitals, from design, manufacturing, construction to operation. By translating the techniques into modular products and systematic manufacturing, the company managed to achieve speedy construction and delivery within an extremely short time.

CSCEC orchestrated a staggered workflow model with standardized components, sophisticated timeline, and systematic organization. All feasible tasks were carried out simultaneously to achieve the highest efficiency. It also used the Beidou navigation system for the precise location and to survey of the original topography and geomorphology.

New height of 'Chinese Construction Speed'

The structures and layouts of Huoshenshan and Leishenshan were highly modular. The ward buildings take on a cabinet structure that can be assembled and combined to form medical units. And the space for medical staff and patients was neatly divided to minimize the risk of cross infection. All patient rooms were container structures built with anti-firing and anti-combustion materials, meticulously designed to be pre-fabricated in factories and assembled on site, like putting together a set of building blocks.

Because of their unique functions and higher standards of regulation, hospitals for infectious diseases are very complex in and of itself. The construction involves hundreds of companies and occupations, not to mention tens of thousands of materials and equipment – from the heavy machinery, container structures, basic construction materials, negative pressure system for ventilation, impermeable materials of environmental quality standards, medical oxygen tanks, to air conditioners and bath and toilet appliances for patient rooms, and desks and chairs for medical offices. All the manufacturing and shipping were undertaken by Chinese companies, clearly demonstrating China's strength in infrastructure construction and hardware production. It also showcased CSCEC's capacity in planning, coordinating, and organizing industrial production and supply chain.

The competitive edge of Chinese construction

The entire construction process of Huoshenshan and Leishenshan hospitals was supported by CSCEC's digital regulation platform – Intelligent Construction Site – which was built upon technologies like artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and big data. By linking the 17 information systems of five categories most commonly used by hospitals, it constituted an "intelligent brain," offering a smart security system, smart logistics, smart imaging reading, and zero-contact operation. By applying building information modeling, the construction team was able to run digital simulation of laying cords and pipes with a total length of 360,000 meters, and more than 6,000 pieces of information. A three-dimensional model was generated with data and designated numbers, which was further attuned by on-site workers to the highest precision. In this way, more than 100 sub-contract projects, thousands of procedures, and more than 40,000 construction workers could work seamlessly and advance synchronously.

In addition, due to their proximity to large water bodies, the disposal of medical waste and waste water treatment was closely watched by the public as well. CSCEC worked strictly in accordance with "Construction Standards of Hospitals for infectious Diseases," executed bio-safety disposal of waste water, waste materials, and pollutants, and accomplished the goals of "zero spreading" and "zero infection."

Application of technological innovations overseas

Building upon its construction experience in China, China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC) gives full play to its advantages in providing turnkey solutions and integrated construction capabilities. CSCEC continuously promotes innovative construction technologies such as green, smart, and safe construction to go global. Major projects overseas have also demonstrated the company's profound technology accumulation and innovation capabilities.

The China-funded Butuka Academy of Papua New Guinea is a prefabricated steel modular building constructed by CSCEC. Based on the local climatic and site conditions, its design adopted local architectural features such as large roofs and bottom overhead, and aims to make the building more ecologically and environmentally friendly on the premise of fully satisfying the functions and practicability of the building.

In November 2019, the Sukkur-Multan section of the Pakistan Peshawar-Karachi Motorway (PKM) undertaken by CSCEC was officially opened to traffic. PKM is the largest transportation infrastructure project along the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. This project took the lead in adopting modified asphalt technology from China and green construction to build the entire route. Being able to withstand a once-in-100-year flood, it is a highway project of the highest design standard and most advanced intelligent systems in Pakistan.

In March 2020, the sea-crossing Temburong Bridge in Brunei was inaugurated. This bridge is a fully-prefabricated viaduct that has the most spans in the world to date. CSCEC employed the "fishing method" – meaning to build a bridge on the bridge – in the construction process to solve environmental problems. During construction, all the machinery and equipment stayed in the air without making contact with the marshland or damaging the rainforest. Pile foundation and pile cap construction, T-beam erection, and other operations were all completed on mobile steel platforms. Compared to traditional bridge construction methods, this project adopted full prefabricated construction that is more energy-saving and environmentally friendly. Components were manufactured at one site and assembled at another. Moving component manufacturing to a workshop not only freed up space on the construction site, but also greatly reduced the impact of dust, mud, and other construction waste on the virgin forest.

With a height of 528 meters, China Zun is the first skyscraper over 500 meters in the world that stands on an area of 8-degree seismic fortification intensity. The construction process adopted the new generation of aerial work platform independently developed by CSCEC. This platform has a carrying capacity of over 2,000 metric tons and can withstand a force-14 hurricane. It also achieved the integration of a 3,000-metric-ton tower crane and the platform. This technology was also applied in the Iconic Tower project in the central business district of Egypt's new administrative capital. In the construction process of the Iconic Tower, the fastest building speed of the aerial work platform reached one level in five days, which greatly improved the construction efficiency and set a record in Egypt's construction industry.

Technological innovation is the core driving force for promoting the high-quality development of the construction industry. To explore new construction methods is to realize innovation-driven development. Adhering to the corporate mission of "expanding a happy living environment," CSCEC will continuously pursue innovation-led development, strengthen technological support, and strive to develop smart construction, green construction, industrialized construction, and other technological fields, in order to contribute to the development of the global construction industry.

